Property spotlight: The changing face of Main Road, Gidea Park

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 8:30 AM April 14, 2022
Main Road

Main Road, Gidea Park, was once called Hare Street - Credit: Chantelle Billson

A thoroughfare through Gidea Park has been home to many businesses over the years.   

Former Recorder history columnist Prof Ged Martin said Main Road was once known as Hare Street and although the pubs and shops of Hare Street remain, its name has been forgotten.  

Olive Well

Olive Well Natural and Organic Store is an independent food retailer - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Olive Well Natural and Organic Store owner, Nusret Uguz, 43, opened his Gidea Park shop a year ago. 

He said prior to opening, the 216-218 unit was home to The Kitchen Studio, an independent specialist.  

Bagel chain Brick Lane Bagel Co opened last month and took the place of Haart estate agents, according to one of the founders, Stuart Hearne, 55.  

Co-op main road store

The Co-op opened in Main Road last year - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The Co-op, which opened in September last year, was formerly the site of golf retailer American Golf.  

Additionally, the founder of Ped’s Pizza, Matt Redgrave, 34, is aiming to open his restaurant on Main Road later this month.  

He said prior to securing the space at number 79, it was a Co-op Funeralcare.  

Meanwhile, the Gidea Park Micropub was opened in 2017 by Trevor Howard, 39, who said prior to his lease it was a chartered surveyor and then an accountant's office.   

Ship Inn Pub

The Ship Inn pub prides itself on being a 'genuine treasure that dates back to 1762' - Credit: Chantelle Billson

At 93 Main Road, Grade-II listed The Ship Inn pub has a history that dates back to 1762 and, according to its website, it retains the majority of its original character today.  

According to Rightmove, properties along Main Road sold for an overall average price of £590,542 over the last year, with the majority semi-detached properties.

It says sold prices in Main Road were 30 per cent up last year compared to the previous year and 23pc up on the 2017 peak of £479,374.


Havering News

