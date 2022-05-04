News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Property spotlight: The Harold Wood estate once home to a hospital

Chantelle Billson

Published: 10:41 AM May 4, 2022
Gubbins Lane

The Harold Wood Hospital was located in Gubbins Lane but closed at the end of 2006 - Credit: Chantelle Billson

This Harold Wood road was once home to a major hospital but now provides hundreds of homes for the community.  

The Harold Wood Hospital was located in Gubbins Lane and managed by Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT).  

It closed at the end of 2006 and the site is now known as Kings Park - a residential development brought to the area despite objections when planning permission was approved.

Gubbins Lane

Gubbins Lane in Harold Wood - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Last year, some homeowners on the estate were told their cladding was dangerous and would have to be replaced at up to £2 million - but that turned out to be an error following a reinspection.

The site has also had problems with a fountain breaking, but this newspaper helped to get it fixed.  

London South Bank University’s Havering campus, alongside an NHS polyclinic and long-term conditions unit, are still operating at the hospital site.  

Gubbins Lane

Gubbins Lane in Harold Wood - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Recorder history columnist Professor Ged Martin said the Harold Wood community around Gubbins Lane began to build upmarket houses around the “newly opened” station in 1868.  

According to Rightmove, 18 properties on the road have sold in the last seven years.  

Prices of these homes sold on Gubbins Lane range from the top price of £560,000 for a four-bed semi-detached in 2019 to a more recent sale of £450,000 for a three-bed semi-detached house sold in 2021.  

Kings Park

Kings Park is the new estate that was built in place of the Harold Wood Hospital - Credit: Chantelle Billson


