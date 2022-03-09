Looking down Elm Park Avenue, south Hornchurch, away from The Broadway - Credit: Ben Lynch

Bucking the trend of many of the nation’s streets, the average property price in Elm Park Avenue in south Hornchurch has dropped below what it was prior to the pandemic.

Stretching from The Chase Nature Reserve to Abbs Cross Lane, Elm Park Avenue primarily hosts residential properties, though also contains a section of The Broadway.

According to the property website Rightmove, its average house price over the last year was £335,636.

This represents a nine per cent drop on the previous year, and six pc down on the peak average price of £356,900 from 2019.

According to Rightmove data, the average house price in Elm Park Avenue was £335,636, down six per cent on the average of £356,900 in 2019 - Credit: Ben Lynch

In 2021, only one home went for £400,000 or more - a three-bed terraced house that was sold last February - compared to four in 2020, and two in 2019.

The Rightmove data however demonstrates that while the average house price was down, the number of properties sold was slightly up when compared to pre-pandemic figures.

Eleven were sold in 2021, whereas 10 were purchased in 2019, and only eight in 2018.

In 2020 there were 16 homes sold, which is reflective of the national property market spike during the first year of the pandemic.