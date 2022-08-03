News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Property spotlight: Homes sell fast on this Rush Green road

Chantelle Billson

Published: 12:59 PM August 3, 2022
Crow Lane, Romford

Houses on Crow Lane in Rush Green

A lengthy Rush Green road has seen six properties sell over the last year, with the cheapest costing £240,000.  

According to property website Rightmove, six homes have sold on Crown Lane in the last year.  

It says the street had an overall average price of £512,083 during this period. 

Crow Lane

Six homes have sold on Crown Lane in the last year, according to Rightmove

The cheapest property sold within the last 12 months was a flat for £240,00 in August 2021, and the most expensive being two detached houses which went for £750,000 in February and January this year. 

A three-bed semi-detached house sold for £400,000 in August last year, a detached house was bought for £550,000 in February this year, and a six-bed terraced house went for £382,500 in December 2021.  

Rightmove claims the majority of sales in Crow Lane during the last year were detached properties, which it said sold for an average of £683,333.  

Crow Lane

Over the last year the most expensive properties sold on Crow Lane in Rush Green were two detached houses which both sold for £750,000

Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £400,000, while terraced properties fetched £382,000 during this same period, Rightmove said.

The expansive road is mostly tree-lined and has good connections to Romford Town, which is just under a 30-minute walk away.  

Crow Lane

Crow Lane is tree-lined and close to Romford centre


