Property spotlight: Homes sell fast on this Rush Green road

A lengthy Rush Green road has seen six properties sell over the last year, with the cheapest costing £240,000.

According to property website Rightmove, six homes have sold on Crown Lane in the last year.

It says the street had an overall average price of £512,083 during this period.

The cheapest property sold within the last 12 months was a flat for £240,00 in August 2021, and the most expensive being two detached houses which went for £750,000 in February and January this year.

A three-bed semi-detached house sold for £400,000 in August last year, a detached house was bought for £550,000 in February this year, and a six-bed terraced house went for £382,500 in December 2021.

Rightmove claims the majority of sales in Crow Lane during the last year were detached properties, which it said sold for an average of £683,333.

Semi-detached properties sold for an average of £400,000, while terraced properties fetched £382,000 during this same period, Rightmove said.

The expansive road is mostly tree-lined and has good connections to Romford Town, which is just under a 30-minute walk away.

