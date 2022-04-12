Property spotlight: How a Havering suburb can trace its roots to charcoal
- Credit: Ben Lynch
Just a ten-minute drive from Romford, Collier Row’s name can be traced back hundreds of years to a time when it was known for a certain trade.
Colliers, or charcoal burners, were common during the Middle Ages, with easy access to forests including that covering much of the manor of Gobions, also known as Uphavering.
At these colliers, charcoal would be created by burning wood in a chimney over several days.
Until it was replaced with mined coal in the 16th century, charcoal was a highly sought-after form of fuel.
Industries such as metallurgy and smelting relied on a steady supply to carry out their trades.
The last collier in the area was recorded in 1570, run by a William Clements. The name has remained, however, as a constant reminder of the historical connection between the location and the charcoal industry.
Nowadays, Collier Row plays host to a range of homes, shops and other amenities.
According to the property website Rightmove, the majority of properties sold during the last year were semi-detached, fetching an average of £417,830.
This has continued to increase in recent times; up four per cent on last year and 11pc on the previous peak in 2019.