Property spotlight: Flats sell for under £300,000 on this Collier Row street
- Credit: Chantelle Billson
A Collier Row street has seen five properties sell over the last year, with the cheapest costing £125,000.
According to Rightmove, five properties on Chelmsford Avenue have sold in the last year, with the most recent being three flats in January for £240,000, £270,00 and £125,000.
In September last year, a two-bed flat sold for £265,000 and another sold in August for £5,000 more.
The property website says homes in Chelmsford Avenue sold for an average price of £239,083 over the last year, with the majority of sales being flats for an average price of £234,000.
Semi-detached houses sold for an average of £264,500 during this same period.
Overall sold prices were down 15 per cent on the previous year and 11pc down on the 2018 peak of £270,000.
The road is near to the Aspen Tree pub and a strip of shops including a hair and beauty salon.
Collier Row Road has a plethora of shops, eateries and amenities and is around a 10-minute walk from Chelmsford Avenue.