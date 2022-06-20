A Collier Row street has seen five properties sell over the last year, with the cheapest costing £125,000.

According to Rightmove, five properties on Chelmsford Avenue have sold in the last year, with the most recent being three flats in January for £240,000, £270,00 and £125,000.

Chelmsford Avenue - Credit: Chantelle Billson

In September last year, a two-bed flat sold for £265,000 and another sold in August for £5,000 more.

The property website says homes in Chelmsford Avenue sold for an average price of £239,083 over the last year, with the majority of sales being flats for an average price of £234,000.

Semi-detached houses sold for an average of £264,500 during this same period.

Overall sold prices were down 15 per cent on the previous year and 11pc down on the 2018 peak of £270,000.

This house is currently up for sale in Chelmsford Avenue - Credit: Chantelle Billson

The road is near to the Aspen Tree pub and a strip of shops including a hair and beauty salon.

Collier Row Road has a plethora of shops, eateries and amenities and is around a 10-minute walk from Chelmsford Avenue.

Chelmsford Avenue houses - Credit: Chantelle Billson



