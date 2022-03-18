Property spotlight: Is this Hornchurch's millionaires' row?

This street in Hornchurch is home to impressive properties that fetch more than £3million when sold.

Burntwood Avenue in Hornchurch. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

According to Rightmove, the most recent seven-bed house in Burntwood Avenue went for £3,220,000, an amount which is in line with the street's overall average price over the last year.

But this average is down two per cent on the 2018 peak of £3,300,000, when number 17 sold in May that year.

Situated a 10-minute walk from Emerson Park Overground station, the road is also a short bus ride or a leisurely 20-minute walk away from Hornchurch High Street.

Many of the properties are hidden behind luscious trees. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Houses down the street have generous driveways, many of which are gated, and several of the properties boast swimming pools in their sizeable back gardens.

Burntwood Avenue in Hornchurch. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

According to Rightmove’s website, three properties in the road sold in 2017 for between £892,500 to £2,211,250.