Property spotlight: The Gidea Park road where houses prices are up 13pc

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 8:36 AM June 16, 2022
Balgores Lane

Four properties sold in the last year on a Gidea Park street where prices are up by more than 10pc. 

According to property website Rightmove, three four-bed detached houses and one flat on Balgores Lane have sold within the last year.  

The most recent sale was of a £520,000 flat on March 31, followed by a four-bed detached house for £860,000 on April 14. 

In September 2021, a four-bed sold for £915,000, while another four-bed sold for £587,00 in June last year.  

According to the website, sold prices this year were up 13pc on the previous year and 10pc up on the 2019 peak of £574,091. 

It also says they are up 32pc on a 2010 peak of £545,000.  

Since June 2021, Rightmove says detached properties on Balgores Lane sold for an average of £787,333, while flats sold for an average of £520,000.  

The street is close to Gidea Park Rail Station, which features the new Elizabeth Line, and is close to an array of shops and eateries while being within short walking distance from Gidea Park’s Main Road.

