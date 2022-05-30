News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Property spotlight: The suburb with education options on its doorstep

Published: 12:27 PM May 30, 2022
A name has been recorded for the Ardleigh Green area since the 14th century

With close proximity to Gidea Park and Emerson Park, and two schools plus a college on its doorstep, Ardleigh Green has been an attractive option for families in Havering looking to settle down for some years. 

The first recorded name for the area harks back to the 14th century, when it was referred to as ‘Hadley’. This could indicate the clearing of a heath, although debate remains over its meaning. 

Ardleigh Green was eventually landed on around a century ago. 

Debate remains over the meaning behind the first recorded name of Ardleigh Green

A hamlet had been established from at least the early 17th century, with some development occurring over the preceding years. 

However, it was not until 1910, when Squirrel’s Heath - now Gidea Park - station was opened that work on the area began at pace. 

This included the building of the Haynes Park estate from 1927, and Ardleigh Green junior and infants’ schools opening in 1933. 

Today, Ardleigh Green is home to both schools and a New City College campus. 

The suburb where education is right on your doorstep

The suburb’s appeal is reflected by an average property price of £455,745 over the last year, according to Rightmove. 

However, this is down two per cent on the previous year, and one pc on the 2018 peak. 

