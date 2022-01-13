News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Plans submitted to demolish part of Grade-II listed church site for extension

Daniel Gayne

Published: 12:00 PM January 13, 2022
St Edward The Confessor Roman Catholic church

St Edward The Confessor Roman Catholic Church - Credit: Google

A Grade-II listed church in Romford has sought permission to demolish part of its site to make way for a new extension. 

St Edward The Confessor Roman Catholic Church in Park End Road has applied to Havering Council for planning permission to knock down a stand-alone hall and a double garage on its property. 

The demolition would allow space for an extension to the existing main church building and parish hall, which would include meeting rooms, toilets, storage space and a kitchenette. 

It would be made of ragstone and brickwork and feature a quartz zinc-finished clay tile roof. 

The redevelopment would see the number of parking spaces increased by four, from the existing 13, and will include two new disabled bays. 

The proposal would also involve the demolition of a small part of the listed church building – less than one per cent of its total cubic metres – in order to allow door openings to the new extension. 

If approved, the redevelopment would commence in January 2023 and be completed by April 2024. 

View the plans using L0014.21

Havering Council
Planning
Havering News
Romford News

