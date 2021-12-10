News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New Sunday school building planned by Noak Hill Syrian Orthodox church

Daniel Gayne

Published: 8:30 AM December 10, 2021
St Thomas Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church in Taunton Road

A Syrian Orthodox Church in Noak Hill has applied for permission to replace its Sunday school with a larger one. 

St Thomas Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church in Taunton Road submitted a planning application to Havering Council on November 29. 

The proposed building would have a brick-finish and a tiled roof, and would replace the existing structure, which is composed of rendered thermal block and has a slopped felt roof. 

According to the church’s application, groundwork is proposed to begin in February next year and be completed a year later in February 2023. 

The planned redevelopment would see car parking spaces increased from six to 10, with three additional disabled bays and 10 cycle parking spaces.  

The church is also proposing to install two electric vehicle charging points. 

A decision on whether to approve the proposal is expected to be made by January 24, 2022. 

