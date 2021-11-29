Twelve Havering properties sold for more than £1m in October

The most expensive property sold in Havering in October 2021 in Nelmes Way - Credit: Google

Twelve Havering properties sold for more than a million pounds in October.

The most recent monthly price-paid data from HM Land Registry provides information on all property sales across the month.

It revealed three properties in the borough fetched more than £2 million last month.

The most expensive among them was in Nelmes Way, a 5,785 sqft home with a separate pool house, which went for £2,200,000.

It was closely followed in value by two Upminster addresses, one in Tomkyns Lane and another in Station Road, which were bought for £2,170,000 and £2,000,000, respectively.

The Station Road property is currently a two-storey commercial unit occupied by Costa Coffee and a car MOT centre.

A document produced by property agency Kingsbury described it as offering “potential for comprehensive redevelopment by way of either a fully residential or mixed-use scheme”.

The priciest sale in Romford was a detached house in Crossways which was sold for £1,145,000 - the seventh most valuable overall.