The most expensive homes sold in Havering in 2021

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 3:00 PM December 29, 2021
17 Freeman Way in Hornchurch.

The house in Freeman Way in Hornchurch. - Credit: Google Maps

Data has revealed the most expensive properties sold in Havering this year. 

Price-paid data from HM Land Registry for the year has showed Harwood Hall in Harwood Hall Lane as the most expensive property in the borough, excluding two large commercial sites. 

The Grade II-listed manor sold for £3,222,000, almost a million pounds more than the next most expensive property in Freeman Way in Hornchurch, which sold for £2,225,000. 

According to a Zoopla listing from October 2020, this five-bed detached house in Freeman Way featured more than 6,000 sqft of living space as well as a cinema, swimming pool and gym. 

27 Nelmes Way, the most expensive property sold in Havering in October 2021.

The property in Nelmes Way which was the most expensive property sold in Havering in October 2021. - Credit: Google

The next most expensive property was a 5,785-sqft site in Nelmes Way, also in Hornchurch, which went for £2,200,000. 

It was followed by Upminster Lodge in Tomkyns Lane and a property in Porchester Close in Hornchurch, which sold for £2,170,000 and £2,050,000, respectively. 

Across the borough, 50 properties (including commercial sites) were sold for £1million or more. 

The data was last updated on November 26, so recent sales have not been taken into account. 

