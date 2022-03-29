News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Lifestyle >

12.5 times the average salary: Gap between earnings and house prices doubles over decade

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 5:32 PM March 29, 2022
File photo dated 23/01/15 of For Sale and Sold signs outside houses in north London. The average num

The report found that people in Havering can expect to pay an average of 12.5 times their take home pay to buy a home in the borough. - Credit: PA

Full-time workers can expect to spend more than 12 times their annual income on buying a home in Havering, new data has found.  

Following the Census 2021, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has released statistics on housing affordability in England and Wales.  

The findings use annual data on house prices and yearly earnings to calculate affordability ratios.  

According to the data, house prices in Havering last year were an average of 12.5 times buyer's workplace-based annual earnings.   

This has skyrocketed since 2001, when house prices were at an average of 6.6 times people's workplace-based yearly earnings. 

It carried on rising to 7.7 in 2011 and 11.1 in 2020.   

Nationally, the ONS report found that in England in 2021, full-time employees could expect to spend around 9.1 times their annual salary on purchasing a home.  

Most Read

  1. 1 5 of the best family-friendly pubs in east London
  2. 2 Romford's oldest shopping hall to celebrate 90th birthday
  3. 3 More than 700 arrests by police operation targeting burglars and carjackers 
  1. 4 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in east London
  2. 5 Property spotlight: The Romford pub where even Shakespeare stopped for a pint
  3. 6 'Sad reality': Meeting hears 400 council job cuts will 'impact' services
  4. 7 Police concern grows over safety of missing Romford child
  5. 8 'I didn't handle it well': Boxing champion Frank Bruno on his pandemic struggle ahead of book signing
  6. 9 Snow may hit UK this week with temperatures plummeting by 10C
  7. 10 Daniel Laskos stabbing: Defence speeches conclude as jury retires

This has risen since 2020, when it was 7.9 times.   

At a local level, the report states house prices grew faster than earning in 91pc of local authority districts. 
 

Cost of Living
Havering News

Don't Miss

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council

Havering Council | Special Report

Havering Council leader: Drug charge 'was result of a suicide attempt'

Charles Thomson

person
The Brewery. Picture: Ken Mears

£162m purchase of The Brewery an 'exciting opportunity', say new owners

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
Emerson Park has been home to footballers including Ray Parlour, Rob Lee and Diafra Sakho

The neighbourhood where footballers call home 

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon
The site where the development is planned in Victoria Road, Romford

Housing News

Decision on 37-home Romford development looms

Ben Lynch

Author Picture Icon