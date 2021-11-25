News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Converted faith school, almost bombed in World War Two, on sale for £550k

Daniel Gayne

Published: 6:00 AM November 25, 2021
Benyon House, Church Lane, North Ockendon

A former Church of England school in North Ockendon which was threatened by bombing during World War Two has gone up for sale. 

Benyon House in Church Lane, now a three-bedroom semi-detached property, was once St Mary’s Church of England School built in 1842. 

The former St Marys Church of England School from the sky

The school was very nearly destroyed in 1944 when a V2 bomb exploded outside St Mary Magdalene Church, causing all the school’s windows to shatter. 

Pupil numbers declined post-war and the school closed in 1980; it was eventually converted into residential properties. 

Tom Costin, local sales expert at Purple Bricks, said it still retained traces of its scholarly history. 

The parquet floors have been retained from the school's hall.

He said: “As you walk in, the one thing that really stands out is the parquet flooring doesn’t look like your normal residential parquet flooring. 

“It's got the feel and colourings of a school hall – the kind you might have gone to when you were very young.” 

The kitchen of the £550,000 property.

Tom said one prospective buyer – a school caretaker – had been put off by the £550,000 building’s past, but that most had been interested in its history. 

