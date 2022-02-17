Romford's most and least expensive streets, according to HM Land Registry study
- Credit: Goggle Maps
The most and least expensive streets in Romford have been identified, according to a property company's study.
Property Solvers said it used HM Land Registry data to pinpoint the highest and lowest average property prices for streets that have had over three sales since early 2016.
The findings place Links Avenue in Romford as the most expensive street across RM1-RM7 postcodes.
According to the data, over the past five years’ in Links Avenue, five properties sold for an average of £1,022,000, with a further three selling for an average of £1,020,000.
The next most expensive street is listed as Crossways, where during this same period, five properties sold for an average of £941,666.
In Hornford Way, the stats showed five properties had sold over a five-year period for an average of £915,200.
The least expensive street in Romford, according to the cumulative data, is High Road, Chadwell Heath - where since early 2016 five properties sold for an average of £91,599.
Most Read
- 1 Mother and daughter forced from 'uninhabitable' mouldy home
- 2 Romford travel company ups salaries in line with 'real living wage'
- 3 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, approved or refused in Havering
- 4 Investigation opens into death of mental health patient
- 5 Inquest opens for Romford man who was found dead at home
- 6 Latest Covid patient numbers in east London hospitals
- 7 'State-of-the-art' new unit at hospital to help tackle waiting lists
- 8 Revealed: How many homes are sitting empty in your area
- 9 Plans to convert 80-year-old Hornchurch snooker hall into apartments - but club wants to stay
- 10 Mum shaves off hair to raise funds for sibling's bowel cancer treatment
Following behind is Cunningham Close, where 16 properties had been bought for an average of £122, 375.
According to the data, South Street is the third least expensive street, with three properties selling at an average of more than £124,800.