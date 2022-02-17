News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Lifestyle >

Romford's most and least expensive streets, according to HM Land Registry study

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 11:30 AM February 17, 2022
Links Avenue

According to the data, Links Avenue is the most expensive street in Romford, with five properties selling for an average of £1,022,000 since early 2016. - Credit: Goggle Maps

The most and least expensive streets in Romford have been identified, according to a property company's study.

Property Solvers said it used HM Land Registry data to pinpoint the highest and lowest average property prices for streets that have had over three sales since early 2016.  

The findings place Links Avenue in Romford as the most expensive street across RM1-RM7 postcodes.  

Links Avenue

A property in Links Avenue, Romford. - Credit: Google Maps

According to the data, over the past five years’ in Links Avenue, five properties sold for an average of £1,022,000, with a further three selling for an average of £1,020,000. 

Crossways, Romford

Crossways was rated the second most expensive street in Romford. - Credit: Google Maps

The next most expensive street is listed as Crossways, where during this same period, five properties sold for an average of £941,666.   

Hornford Way

According to the data, Hornford Way is the third most expensive street in Romford. - Credit: Google Maps

In Hornford Way, the stats showed five properties had sold over a five-year period for an average of £915,200.  

High Road

The High Road, Chadwell Heath, is the least expensive road in Romford, according to the data. - Credit: Google Maps

The least expensive street in Romford, according to the cumulative data, is High Road, Chadwell Heath - where since early 2016 five properties sold for an average of £91,599.   

Cunningham Close

In Cunningham Close 16 properties have sold for an average of £122, 375 since early 2016. - Credit: Google Maps

Most Read

  1. 1 Mother and daughter forced from 'uninhabitable' mouldy home
  2. 2 Romford travel company ups salaries in line with 'real living wage'
  3. 3 Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged, approved or refused in Havering
  1. 4 Investigation opens into death of mental health patient
  2. 5 Inquest opens for Romford man who was found dead at home
  3. 6 Latest Covid patient numbers in east London hospitals
  4. 7 'State-of-the-art' new unit at hospital to help tackle waiting lists
  5. 8 Revealed: How many homes are sitting empty in your area
  6. 9 Plans to convert 80-year-old Hornchurch snooker hall into apartments - but club wants to stay
  7. 10 Mum shaves off hair to raise funds for sibling's bowel cancer treatment

Following behind is Cunningham Close, where 16 properties had been bought for an average of £122, 375.  

South Street

South Street was rated as the third least expensive street in Romford. - Credit: Google Maps

According to the data, South Street is the third least expensive street, with three properties selling at an average of more than £124,800.  

Romford News

Don't Miss

Calflands Farm on Tomkyns Lane is on the market for £2.8 million, sold by Beresfords Country & Village

London Live News

Inside £2.8m Upminster country estate with paddocks and 'dog room'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Stacey and Jon's bedroom

Havering Council

'We lost everything': Rainham family calls for help after house fire

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Rhonda May, whose garden overlooks the Lidl site, complained of being woken up at 4.30am by construc

Retail

Residents disturbed by supermarket's late night deliveries, woman claims

Daniel Gayne

person
Foxburrows in Great Warley is on sale for £4m

London Live News | Gallery

Grand designs: £4m country estate on sale in Brentwood

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon