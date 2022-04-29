7 of the cheapest streets in each east London borough

Where are the cheapest places to buy a house in Havering, Redbridge, Tower Hamlets, Barking and Dagenham and Newham? - Credit: PA

With house prices hitting record highs across the capital this year and the cost-of-living soaring, hopeful homebuyers will be looking to bag a bargain.

We looked at the average prices of properties in Havering, Newham, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham and Tower Hamlets to find the cheapest streets and estates in each area.

Prices are based on all property sales between 2017 and 2021, where there have been five sales or more on a road.

Redbridge

Redbridge has some of the lowest-cost homes in east London. Average house prices at Golding Court in Ilford cost a little over £100,000 - that makes it the cheapest place to buy a home in the five boroughs on our list.

1. Golding Court, £103,100

2. Cunningham Close, £122,375

3. Roden Street, £124,153

4. Morland Road, £131,219

5. Blacksmiths Close, £148,400

6. Limewood Court, £170,952

7. Village Way, £178,450

Newham

Another cheap place to buy a property is in Newham, where on the borough's cheapest street - Viking Gardens - the average home costs £107,796.

Viking Gardens is the second cheapest street on our list.

1. Viking Gardens, £107,796

2. Pontoon Reach, £119,375

3. Albion Way, £135,000

4. Regalia Close, £153,591

5. North Woolwich Road, £175,021

6. Lindwood Close, £176,700

7. Armada Way, £186,566

Havering

Havering also has some cheap properties for sale, with the average home priced at £110,900 at Holly Court - the third-cheapest street out of the five boroughs listed.

1. Holly Court, £110,900

2. Holmeoak Avenue, £111,625

3. Broadis Way, £113,250

4. Goodwin Way, £135,714

5. Firwood Lane, £146,090

6. Chapel Lodge, £160,722

7. Vignoles Road, £165,722

Barking and Dagenham

There are cheaper streets in both Barking and Dagenham to nab a property.

1. Fielders Crescent – Barking, £119,418

2. Portland Close – Dagenham, £136,800

3. Tudor Parade – Dagenham, £155,833

4. Mizzen Street – Barking, £158,313

5. Gosfield Road – Dagenham, £170,000

6. Moore Crescent – Dagenham, £174,700

7. Axe Street – Barking, £175,429

Tower Hamlets

Out of the five boroughs analysed, average house prices in Tower Hamlets are higher, starting with around £165,000.

1. Dominion Walk, £165,987

2. Harston Walk, £176,025

3. Schoolhouse Lane, £188,480

4. Navigation Road, £188,656

5. Burcham Street, £214,000

6. Taylor Place, £215,500

7. Leopold Street, £236,071