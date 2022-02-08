Gallery
Grand designs: £4m country estate on sale in Brentwood
An extraordinary country estate set within 23 acres of private land is up for sale in Brentwood.
Foxburrows in Great Warley is an impressive four-bedroom detached home with four reception rooms and a leisure complex.
Located around two miles from Brentwood Station, commuters can be at London Liverpool Street in just 35 minutes.
The gated property, sold by Beresfords Country & Village, is fitted with a host of luxuries including a Sonos sound system, CCTV and underfloor heating.
The Brentwood mansion has eight acres of formal gardens and a detached quadruple garage.
Perfect for country living, Foxburrows has two cloakrooms and a boot room to leave muddy shoes in after exploring the grounds.
The four en-suite bedrooms are reached via a sweeping staircase, and the master is complete with "his and hers" private dressing areas.
Adjacent to the main house is a leisure building which can be used as a gym, yoga studio, office space or annex accommodation.
In addition, a summer house building could "provide your pooches with a home of their own", according to estate agent Beresfords.
Data from property site Rightmove shows properties in Brentwood sold for an average price of £582,007 over the last year.