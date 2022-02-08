Gallery

Foxburrows in Great Warley is on sale for £4m - Credit: Beresfords Country & Village

An extraordinary country estate set within 23 acres of private land is up for sale in Brentwood.

Foxburrows in Great Warley is an impressive four-bedroom detached home with four reception rooms and a leisure complex.

The home has four en-suite bedrooms - Credit: Beresfords Country & Village

Located around two miles from Brentwood Station, commuters can be at London Liverpool Street in just 35 minutes.

The gated property, sold by Beresfords Country & Village, is fitted with a host of luxuries including a Sonos sound system, CCTV and underfloor heating.

The Brentwood mansion has eight acres of formal gardens and a detached quadruple garage.

The property includes expansive land and a detached leisure facility - Credit: Beresfords Country & Village





Multiple French windows lead onto balconies and terraces - Credit: Beresfords Country & Village

Perfect for country living, Foxburrows has two cloakrooms and a boot room to leave muddy shoes in after exploring the grounds.

The four en-suite bedrooms are reached via a sweeping staircase, and the master is complete with "his and hers" private dressing areas.

Adjacent to the main house is a leisure building which can be used as a gym, yoga studio, office space or annex accommodation.

The Brentwood mansion has a detached quadruple garage - Credit: Beresfords Country & Village

In addition, a summer house building could "provide your pooches with a home of their own", according to estate agent Beresfords.

Data from property site Rightmove shows properties in Brentwood sold for an average price of £582,007 over the last year.

The bespoke Clive Christian kitchen and breakfast room leads into a day room and large utility room - Credit: Beresfords Country & Village