Grand designs: £4m country estate on sale in Brentwood

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 11:23 AM February 8, 2022
Foxburrows in Great Warley is on sale for £4m

Foxburrows in Great Warley is on sale for £4m

An extraordinary country estate set within 23 acres of private land is up for sale in Brentwood.

Foxburrows in Great Warley is an impressive four-bedroom detached home with four reception rooms and a leisure complex.

The home has four en-suite bedrooms 

The home has four en-suite bedrooms

Located around two miles from Brentwood Station, commuters can be at London Liverpool Street in just 35 minutes.

The gated property, sold by Beresfords Country & Village, is fitted with a host of luxuries including a Sonos sound system, CCTV and underfloor heating.

The Brentwood mansion has eight acres of formal gardens and a detached quadruple garage.

The property includes expansive land and a detached leisure facility 

The property includes expansive land and a detached leisure facility


Multiple French windows lead onto balconies and terraces

Multiple French windows lead onto balconies and terraces

Perfect for country living, Foxburrows has two cloakrooms and a boot room to leave muddy shoes in after exploring the grounds.

The four en-suite bedrooms are reached via a sweeping staircase, and the master is complete with "his and hers" private dressing areas.

Adjacent to the main house is a leisure building which can be used as a gym, yoga studio, office space or annex accommodation.

The Brentwood mansion has a detached quadruple garage

The Brentwood mansion has a detached quadruple garage

In addition, a summer house building could "provide your pooches with a home of their own", according to estate agent Beresfords.

Data from property site Rightmove shows properties in Brentwood sold for an average price of £582,007 over the last year.

The bespoke Clive Christian kitchen and breakfast room leads into a day room and large utility room

The bespoke Clive Christian kitchen and breakfast room leads into a day room and large utility room

Beresfords Country & Village is selling a private Brentwood mansion

Beresfords Country & Village is selling a private Brentwood mansion

