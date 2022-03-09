News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Lifestyle >

Gallery

For sale: Plush property with paddocks and 'dog bath' on market for £3.5m

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:32 PM March 9, 2022
This Wyatts Green property is being sold with its own equestrian facilities 

This Wyatts Green property is being sold with its own equestrian facilities - Credit: Rightmove

An ultra-modern Brentwood mansion is on the market for a cool £3.5 million.

Great Oaks Farm sits within 14 acres of its own land, complete with paddocks, a 'dog bath' and 'star effect ceiling'.

Brentwood star room

Enjoy starry nights from the comfort of the couch - Credit: Rightmove

According to property site Rightmove, the average price of houses in Brentwood last year was £563,064.

The modern home offers unrivalled privacy

The modern home offers unrivalled privacy - Credit: Rightmove

The Wyatts Green property includes a family home with around 6,000 sq ft of "flexible living space", according to estate agents Jackson-Stops.

Great Oaks Farm is a mix of modern and traditional

Great Oaks Farm is a mix of modern and traditional - Credit: Rightmove

The vast open-plan ground floor has a games room, underfloor heating and a washing area with its own groomer-style dog bath.

It also boasts impressive views of the mansion's grounds.

No need for a groomer - this home has its own 'dog bath'

No need for a groomer - this home has its own 'dog bath' - Credit: Rightmove

On the first floor, there are four en-suite bedrooms including a master with 'his and hers' dressing rooms and a private walk-in steam room.

The master bedroom has a walk-in steam room

The master bedroom has a walk-in steam room - Credit: Rightmove

There are 'his and hers' walk-in wardrobes 

There are 'his and hers' walk-in wardrobes - Credit: Rightmove

Most Read

  1. 1 Making it big: Romford buskers to headline at Wembley
  2. 2 Two-year-old boy battling leukaemia is backed by swell of community support
  3. 3 IWD: Mum and daughter are challenging stereotypes through dance
  1. 4 Distraught Gidea Park pensioner offers cash reward for stolen car
  2. 5 Spate of garage break-ins in Rainham sees CCTV considered
  3. 6 Children 'being sold over-18 products' in Havering, mum reports
  4. 7 Wreath laid for war 'hero' who has passed away at 99 years old
  5. 8 New gallery opens in Romford with exhibition on 'idea of celebrity'
  6. 9 IWD: Meet the east London grandma who has fostered almost 1,000 cats
  7. 10 Harold Hill man charged with assaulting two police officers

Outside, the lucky owners have their own equestrian facilities, which include post and rail paddocks, stabling and tack rooms, and a horse walker.

A horse walker is located on the vast grounds

A horse walker is located on the vast grounds - Credit: Rightmove

Paddocks and tack rooms are on site

Paddocks and tack rooms are on site - Credit: Rightmove

These facilities "also offer income potential if required", according to the estate agents.

A seating area on the grounds looks over a water feature, perfect for sunbathing on long summer days.

Enjoy views of the house and grounds from the lawn

Enjoy views of the house and grounds from the lawn - Credit: Rightmove

View the property online here.

London Live News
Brentwood News

Don't Miss

Police were called to Havering Road, Romford this morning (March 2)

London Live News

Death of man, 21, in Havering Road property treated as 'unexplained'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Richard with PCNs

Parking enforcement paused on road after driver racks up fines

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
St Edward's Church of England Academy, Romford. Picture: Google Maps

Education News

Unanimous approval for new SEND school in Romford

Daniel Gayne

person
Where to donate to Ukraine in east London

London Live News | Updated

East London: Where to give money and donations for Ukraine

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon