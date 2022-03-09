Gallery
For sale: Plush property with paddocks and 'dog bath' on market for £3.5m
- Credit: Rightmove
An ultra-modern Brentwood mansion is on the market for a cool £3.5 million.
Great Oaks Farm sits within 14 acres of its own land, complete with paddocks, a 'dog bath' and 'star effect ceiling'.
According to property site Rightmove, the average price of houses in Brentwood last year was £563,064.
The Wyatts Green property includes a family home with around 6,000 sq ft of "flexible living space", according to estate agents Jackson-Stops.
The vast open-plan ground floor has a games room, underfloor heating and a washing area with its own groomer-style dog bath.
It also boasts impressive views of the mansion's grounds.
On the first floor, there are four en-suite bedrooms including a master with 'his and hers' dressing rooms and a private walk-in steam room.
Outside, the lucky owners have their own equestrian facilities, which include post and rail paddocks, stabling and tack rooms, and a horse walker.
These facilities "also offer income potential if required", according to the estate agents.
A seating area on the grounds looks over a water feature, perfect for sunbathing on long summer days.
View the property online here.