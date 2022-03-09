Gallery

This Wyatts Green property is being sold with its own equestrian facilities - Credit: Rightmove

An ultra-modern Brentwood mansion is on the market for a cool £3.5 million.

Great Oaks Farm sits within 14 acres of its own land, complete with paddocks, a 'dog bath' and 'star effect ceiling'.

Enjoy starry nights from the comfort of the couch - Credit: Rightmove

According to property site Rightmove, the average price of houses in Brentwood last year was £563,064.

The modern home offers unrivalled privacy - Credit: Rightmove

The Wyatts Green property includes a family home with around 6,000 sq ft of "flexible living space", according to estate agents Jackson-Stops.

Great Oaks Farm is a mix of modern and traditional - Credit: Rightmove

The vast open-plan ground floor has a games room, underfloor heating and a washing area with its own groomer-style dog bath.

It also boasts impressive views of the mansion's grounds.

No need for a groomer - this home has its own 'dog bath' - Credit: Rightmove

On the first floor, there are four en-suite bedrooms including a master with 'his and hers' dressing rooms and a private walk-in steam room.

The master bedroom has a walk-in steam room - Credit: Rightmove

There are 'his and hers' walk-in wardrobes - Credit: Rightmove

Outside, the lucky owners have their own equestrian facilities, which include post and rail paddocks, stabling and tack rooms, and a horse walker.

A horse walker is located on the vast grounds - Credit: Rightmove

Paddocks and tack rooms are on site - Credit: Rightmove

These facilities "also offer income potential if required", according to the estate agents.

A seating area on the grounds looks over a water feature, perfect for sunbathing on long summer days.

Enjoy views of the house and grounds from the lawn - Credit: Rightmove

View the property online here.