Churchill's former weekend getaway in Brentwood set for £27m redevelopment

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 6:00 PM January 26, 2022
Sir Winston Churchill during the Second World War, circa 1940.

Sir Winston Churchill during the Second World War, circa 1940. - Credit: PA

A Brentwood country estate once used by Winston Churchill as a weekend retreat is to be transformed into a luxury residential development. 

Brizes Park is set for a £27million redevelopment which will see 39 homes constructed on the site by August 2022. 

The existing Brizes Park site

The existing Brizes Park site - Credit: Shawbrook Bank

A Grade II-listed Georgian mansion is to be converted into 10 one- to three-bed apartments, while ancillary buildings are to be redeveloped into 29 two- to four-bed homes, with private gardens and courtyard. 

A large barn on the estate is to become the scheme’s largest property, boasting its own private woodland. 

The 72-acre estate – which is located between the villages of Navestock and Kelvedon Hatch – was most recently used by the independent Trinity School, which was closed in 2018. 

An artist's rendition of the site after redevelopment

An artist's rendition of the site after redevelopment - Credit: Shawcross Bank

Before that, the estate had been owned by Hon. Simon Rodney, the cousin of Sir Winston Churchill, who was a frequent weekend guest.  

David Marshall, owner of developer Propiteer Ltd, said the site was an opportunity for buyers to own “a remarkable part of Brentwood’s history”. 

