Churchill's former weekend getaway in Brentwood set for £27m redevelopment
- Credit: PA
A Brentwood country estate once used by Winston Churchill as a weekend retreat is to be transformed into a luxury residential development.
Brizes Park is set for a £27million redevelopment which will see 39 homes constructed on the site by August 2022.
A Grade II-listed Georgian mansion is to be converted into 10 one- to three-bed apartments, while ancillary buildings are to be redeveloped into 29 two- to four-bed homes, with private gardens and courtyard.
A large barn on the estate is to become the scheme’s largest property, boasting its own private woodland.
The 72-acre estate – which is located between the villages of Navestock and Kelvedon Hatch – was most recently used by the independent Trinity School, which was closed in 2018.
Before that, the estate had been owned by Hon. Simon Rodney, the cousin of Sir Winston Churchill, who was a frequent weekend guest.
David Marshall, owner of developer Propiteer Ltd, said the site was an opportunity for buyers to own “a remarkable part of Brentwood’s history”.