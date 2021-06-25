Snooker legend opens Brentwood's new Saint Francis Hospice store

Published: 4:10 PM June 25, 2021

Six-time world snooker champion - and Saint Francis Hospice patron - Steve Davis cutting the ribbon at the new High Street department store. - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

Brentwood's new Saint Francis Hospice store has been opened by snooker legend Steve Davis.

The six-time world snooker champion cut the ribbon on June 15, before mingling with staff, volunteers and shoppers at the High Street store.

Also a patron of the hospice, Steve pledged to donate some of his snooker cues to help it continue its vital work.

Snooker legend Steve Davis pictured with volunteers at the opening of Brentwood's new Saint Francis Hospice store. - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

“This is important - if we want Saint Francis Hospice to be there for people in the future, we have to make sure we are there for it now - and what an easy way to do it.

“Every donation and every purchase made helps local people in need of hospice care," he said.

The Saint Francis Hospice team - pictured with Steve - at the June 15 opening. - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

The hospice's commercial and safety director, Michelle Nicholls, is delighted with the new department-style store: "There was a real need to have a bigger store in Brentwood and we are so lucky to have such great support from the Brentwood community."

To volunteer, visit sfh.org.uk/volunteer.







