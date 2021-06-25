News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Lifestyle

Snooker legend opens Brentwood's new Saint Francis Hospice store

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:10 PM June 25, 2021   
Saint Francis Hospice’s new department-style shop opens in Brentwood

Six-time world snooker champion - and Saint Francis Hospice patron - Steve Davis cutting the ribbon at the new High Street department store. - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

Brentwood's new Saint Francis Hospice store has been opened by snooker legend Steve Davis.

The six-time world snooker champion cut the ribbon on June 15, before mingling with staff, volunteers and shoppers at the High Street store.

Also a patron of the hospice, Steve pledged to donate some of his snooker cues to help it continue its vital work.

Saint Francis Hospice’s new department-style shop opens in Brentwood

Snooker legend Steve Davis pictured with volunteers at the opening of Brentwood's new Saint Francis Hospice store. - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

“This is important - if we want Saint Francis Hospice to be there for people in the future, we have to make sure we are there for it now - and what an easy way to do it.

“Every donation and every purchase made helps local people in need of hospice care," he said.

Saint Francis Hospice’s new department-style shop opens in Brentwood

The Saint Francis Hospice team - pictured with Steve - at the June 15 opening. - Credit: Saint Francis Hospice

You may also want to watch:

The hospice's commercial and safety director, Michelle Nicholls, is delighted with the new department-style store: "There was a real need to have a bigger store in Brentwood and we are so lucky to have such great support from the Brentwood community."

To volunteer, visit sfh.org.uk/volunteer.



Most Read

  1. 1 Romford head chef recognised as 'best in region' with award
  2. 2 Market Place development plans given go-ahead
  3. 3 Harold Hill man convicted after robbing four pensioners at ATM
  1. 4 Water company apologises for 'serious' flood which causes school closure
  2. 5 From Gemma Collins to Kem Cetinay: Reality stars born in and around Romford
  3. 6 Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics coming to Havering
  4. 7 MPs: Shooting inquest 'false police statement' claim should be investigated
  5. 8 Regular board game nights come to shopping centre to tackle loneliness
  6. 9 Inquiry launched into race relations at Havering Council
  7. 10 'Best experience': Upminster daredevils walk on wing of flying plane
Saint Francis Hospice
Brentwood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Traffic (right) on the Westbound M40 approaching the Handy Cross roundabout. Severe traffic jams are

Disruptions to your journey by car and train around Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Andrius Stanelka (l) and Karolis Stanevicius (r)

Rainham gang members jailed for stealing 'over 130' vehicles

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
1,380 homes to be built on Romford estate

Planning and Development

Plans for 1,380 homes on Waterloo Estate granted after tight vote

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Romford Ambulance Station

London Ambulance Service

Ambulance stations to close and be replaced by single centre, LAS reveals

Victoria Munro, LDRS

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus