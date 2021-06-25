Snooker legend opens Brentwood's new Saint Francis Hospice store
- Credit: Saint Francis Hospice
Brentwood's new Saint Francis Hospice store has been opened by snooker legend Steve Davis.
The six-time world snooker champion cut the ribbon on June 15, before mingling with staff, volunteers and shoppers at the High Street store.
Also a patron of the hospice, Steve pledged to donate some of his snooker cues to help it continue its vital work.
“This is important - if we want Saint Francis Hospice to be there for people in the future, we have to make sure we are there for it now - and what an easy way to do it.
“Every donation and every purchase made helps local people in need of hospice care," he said.
You may also want to watch:
The hospice's commercial and safety director, Michelle Nicholls, is delighted with the new department-style store: "There was a real need to have a bigger store in Brentwood and we are so lucky to have such great support from the Brentwood community."
To volunteer, visit sfh.org.uk/volunteer.
