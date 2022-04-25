News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Lifestyle

Bretons Manor becomes filming location for sci-fi movie

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 8:58 AM April 25, 2022
Clear Sky Cinema productions filming Dream Hacker at a manor house in Hornchurch, Havering

Dream Hacker, a production starring the likes of Glynis Barber, Molly Hanson and Mark Williams, being filmed at Bretons Manor - Credit: Nigel Blythe

A sci-fi movie currently in production has been spied filming scenes at Bretons Manor.

The Grade II-listed manor house has been confirmed as a location for film Dream Hacker, which centres around a science prodigy with five PHDs.

Starring the likes of Glynis Barber, Molly Hanson and Mark Williams, IMDB lists Clear Sky Cinema as the production company.

Nigel Blythe, who is on the committee at Bretons Manor, confirmed the cast and crew were on set on April 20.

He told the Recorder the opportunity came about through a phone call made a couple of weeks ago.

Dream Hacker being filmed at Bretons Manor in Hornchurch, ahead of release later in 2022

Scenes being shot on the grounds of the Grade II listed manor house, which was built in 1742 - Credit: Nigel Blythe

Describing the day as "enjoyable", Nigel admitted to keeping out of the cast's way as they went about their day's work.

Nigel hopes this unexpected chance to show off the beauty of Bretons Manor isn't a one-off.

Most Read

  1. 1 Harold Hill school locked down by police
  2. 2 Your Money Matters: Which Romford supermarket has the lowest prices?
  3. 3 Pub up for sale with ‘residential development potential’ advertised
  1. 4 'Best dessert shop in town': The Belly in Collier Row opens to huge turnout
  2. 5 'Very worrying': Investigation launched after council workers accused of fly-tipping
  3. 6 'We want to help’: Romford restaurant organises day to support Ukraine 
  4. 7 Property spotlight: The Collier Row road which has seen many tragedies
  5. 8 Jailed: Gang who smuggled £3.5m worth of drugs from Jamaica
  6. 9 Thousands raised to help Cambridge student from Collier Row finance final term at university 
  7. 10 Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham

"Hopefully there will be more calls [from production companies]," he said.

A release date for Dream Hacker is yet to be confirmed.

London Live News
Film
Hornchurch News
Rainham News
Havering News

Don't Miss

Bobby and Gary Ternent

London Live News

Father and son jailed for 'ruthless' Iceland car park murder

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Rise Park Infant School

'Disorderly' Rise Park school club 'does not meet' Ofsted standards again

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Dawn and Layla

Harold Hill school denies bullying and 'letting down' pupils claims

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
RETRANSMITTING amending caption to remove reference to alleged comments that have not been heard dur

London Live News

Former EastEnders actress admits racially aggravated harassment and assault

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon