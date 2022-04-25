Bretons Manor becomes filming location for sci-fi movie
- Credit: Nigel Blythe
A sci-fi movie currently in production has been spied filming scenes at Bretons Manor.
The Grade II-listed manor house has been confirmed as a location for film Dream Hacker, which centres around a science prodigy with five PHDs.
Starring the likes of Glynis Barber, Molly Hanson and Mark Williams, IMDB lists Clear Sky Cinema as the production company.
Nigel Blythe, who is on the committee at Bretons Manor, confirmed the cast and crew were on set on April 20.
He told the Recorder the opportunity came about through a phone call made a couple of weeks ago.
Describing the day as "enjoyable", Nigel admitted to keeping out of the cast's way as they went about their day's work.
Nigel hopes this unexpected chance to show off the beauty of Bretons Manor isn't a one-off.
Most Read
- 1 Harold Hill school locked down by police
- 2 Your Money Matters: Which Romford supermarket has the lowest prices?
- 3 Pub up for sale with ‘residential development potential’ advertised
- 4 'Best dessert shop in town': The Belly in Collier Row opens to huge turnout
- 5 'Very worrying': Investigation launched after council workers accused of fly-tipping
- 6 'We want to help’: Romford restaurant organises day to support Ukraine
- 7 Property spotlight: The Collier Row road which has seen many tragedies
- 8 Jailed: Gang who smuggled £3.5m worth of drugs from Jamaica
- 9 Thousands raised to help Cambridge student from Collier Row finance final term at university
- 10 Travel Bulletin: Havering, Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham
"Hopefully there will be more calls [from production companies]," he said.
A release date for Dream Hacker is yet to be confirmed.