Finding jobs in a post-pandemic world can be difficult, especially with many local businesses closing down due to multiple lockdowns.

To help with this, we’ve put together a list of some of the highest paid jobs currently available in London for those looking to become top earners across different sectors.

Note: This article has been compiled from jobs listed on employment site Jobs 24 and is not an exhaustive list

1. Chief Executive, Haringey- £188,000 - £213,000

Top of the list is the opportunity to be Haringey Council's Chief Executive.

This full-time, permanent contract is for someone "who is ready to immerse themselves in the borough".

It’s a role that requires a "sophisticated and accomplished leadership style" and an "informed appreciation of working with local politicians and community stakeholders".

The closing date for applications in March 7. More information is available here.

2. Head of Sales, London - £150,000- £180,000

A global payments and banking-as-a-service provider is seeking a new Head of Sales.

The right candidate will drive up the revenue growth through existing and new customers using digital assets, FX, financial institutions, marketplaces, lending, and newly developed verticals.

Applicants must have at least 10 years of enterprise sales experience, and ideally a FinTech background or those who have worked for payment service providers.

More information is available here.

5. Chief Privacy Officer, London - £150,000

A FTSE100 organisation is recruiting for a Chief Privacy Officer, with a base salary of up to £150k, plus bonuses and benefits.

The global company has "a presence in all major regions", and the role is based in London, with working from home flexibility.

Job responsibilities include defining and executing a global privacy strategy and managing and developing the group data privacy team.

The Chief Privacy Officer would also be responsible for navigating changes in regulations across the UK, EU, North and South America, China, and Australia.

The successful candidate will have 7+ years experience within data protection and be a "strong and effective leader".

More information can be found here.

4. Chief Financial Officer, Westminster- £120,000 - £140,000

A leading FinTech player is looking for a new Chief Financial Officer near Oxford Circus, with a salary of up to £140k.

The company offers unique cashflow management solutions, credit control, risk tools and on-demand finance for businesses.

The successful candidate will be accountable for the administrative, financial, and risk management operations of the business.

Other responsibilities include planning, implementing, managing and controlling all financial-related activities.

Candidates must have experience in a SAAS business and be ACA or ACCA qualified.

More information can be found here.

5. Head of Engineering, London - £90,000

A technology start-up is looking for its next Head of Engineering, working remotely, with a salary of £90k per annum plus one per cent equity.

The role requires candidates to work closely with the founders and the Senior Software Engineer, building and strategizing the architecture for the technology platform.

The successful applicant will have a strong background in software engineering and leadership experience, including leading teams and paving the way forward.

More information can be found here.

