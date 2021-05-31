Lawyer opens new microbrewery in Harold Wood

Published: 12:30 PM May 31, 2021

Lawyer Rashpinder Singh Mahal has taken his love of microbrewing and turned it into a business, recently opening The East Side Brewery in Harold Wood. - Credit: Rashpinder Singh Mahal

A lawyer with a long-time love for microbrewing has opened his own premises in Harold Wood.

Rashpinder Singh Mahal is the proud owner of The East Side Brewery after setting up the facility in February 2020.

Rash, 45, explains that the brewery was due to open at that point but the pandemic put paid to those plans.

Rash - on the right - pictured with master brewer Tom Newman, preparing the next batch of 6pm lager. - Credit: Rashpinder Singh Mahal

Just over a year on, and he's now open for business: "I started home brewing between eight and ten years ago before setting up my own place last year. Being a lawyer is my profession, but microbrewing is my passion."

With the help of friend - and brewing expert - Thomas Newman, Rash has been honing his skill for years.

The first creation Rash has made in the brewery is called 6pm, a "mellow lager" adorned with the slogan: "6pm - before and after”.

The East Side Brewery is open Monday - Friday 10am-5pm and Saturday 11am-4pm. - Credit: Rashpinder Singh Mahal

Asked to explain the name, Rash revealed that it refers to the fact that people can drink before or after 6pm, about the time the work day often ends.

He's now working on a new creation, an IPA, which he hopes to be ready for July onwards.

This aligns with the London Craft Beer Festival in mid-August, with Rash hoping he can flaunt his new wares at the event.

A hard day's work yielded quite a haul of crates, ready for onward distribution. - Credit: Rashpinder Singh Mahal

Though still in its infancy, he is excited by the potential of this enterprise.

Rash's creations are already in stock at a few pubs in the capital, including The Carpenters Arms - the pub infamously bought by the Kray brothers for their mother Violet.

Because he is a partner at the law firm where he works, the budding brewer has the flexibility that allows him to be in Harold Wood twice a week.

He said he is grateful for this as the process can take quite some time.

The brewing process is lengthy; Rash's most recent session began at 6am and didn't finish until 3pm the following day. - Credit: Rashpinder Singh Mahal

The most recent session began at 6am and didn't finish until 3pm the following afternoon.

"We brewed 1,500 litres - half as kegs and half as bottles," Rash said.

Rash was originally meant to open The East Side Brewery last year, but coronavirus thwarted those plans. - Credit: Rashpinder Singh Mahal

The East Side Brewery can be found on the Elms Industrial Estate in Harold Wood.

Rash pictured with assistant brewer Jag Singh. - Credit: Rashpinder Singh Mahal



