New venture for Hornchurch MasterChef hairdresser

Published: 11:56 AM May 10, 2021

MasterChef contestant Jane Wyndham hopes to harness the energy of being on the show. - Credit: Supplied

Hornchurch hairdresser Jane Wyndham is planning to launch a pie range following her appearance on TV show MasterChef.

At one time or another, we’ve all made a meal that didn’t go according to plan.

As a contestant on the latest season of MasterChef however, the stakes were a lot higher than most for Jane Wyndham, co-owner of Wyndham Hair in Hornchurch.

The hairdresser was eliminated at the first round after making a pear and chocolate sponge pudding for the invention test challenge.

While Jane was happy with how the dessert turned out, the accompanying custard “was a disaster”.

“It was too runny,” says Jane. “The MasterChef kitchen use induction hobs which I’m not used to. It had turned off and I didn’t realise. I couldn’t thicken the custard.”

Encouraged by the MasterChef experience, Jane is now starting up a food side-hustle despite having no intention of giving up hairdressing.

While still in its early stages, Jane is planning to make a range of homecooked pies (she impressed John Torode with her chicken pie and its non-soggy bottom).

This is inspired in-part by the entrepreneurial spirit of other keen home cooks who have been making meals while in lockdown for take away. “Food that is more artisan, made locally and at home,” she explains.

Already, Jane has made treats for special occasions when she found herself unable to work yet again due to the latest lockdown.

Despite not making it into later rounds, Jane - who was one of 40 amateur chefs selected from a sea of more than 7,0000 hopefuls - is proud and pleased with her efforts.

“I am now part of such a community with all the other MasterChef contestants,” she says. "It’s been such an exciting time. The show is a platform and you need to harness that energy and move forward with it immediately.

“It’s definitely given me the confidence to start my own food business – it’s almost like a seal of approval.”

People can get in touch with Jane via Instagram for bespoke savoury or sweet orders.

She will also be hosting a live cook-a-long on Instagram with Brentwood chef Ami Mehta on Tuesday August 10.

Follow Jane on Instagram at @inmykitchen_onmyplate.