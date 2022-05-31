Terry Morris and his wife, Maureen, with memorabilia from the Queen's 1953 coronation - Credit: Terry Morris

An 83-year-old Upminster great-grandfather is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee by dusting off a near-immaculate programme from the Queen’s 1953 coronation, when he played a special role as a boy scout.

Terry Morris was 14 when Her Majesty took to the throne. He had been evacuated to Wales during the war, before returning to his widowed mother in his then-home of Custom House, Newham.

He joined the 48th West Ham Scouts in 1950, and with the group, sold programmes along the route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

Terry joined the 48th West Ham Scouts in 1950 - Credit: Terry Morris

After an early start getting kitted out with money boxes and shoulder bags of coronation programmes to be sold at two shillings and six pence each, Terry said when they arrived at the route, it was already packed.

They were able to see the Queen several times throughout the day, he added.

Terry's certificate identifying him as a Queen's Scout - Credit: Terry Morris

Terry said by the end of the coronation, he and the other scout were “shattered”, and he ended up missing his own street party.

“What a day for us 14-year-olds," he said.

The front of the programme from the Queen's coronation - Credit: Terry Morris

A picture of the Queen, from her coronation programme - Credit: Terry Morris

