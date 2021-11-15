Gallery
Remembrance Sunday 2021: Commemorative events held across Havering
- Credit: Mark Sepple
Remembrance services across Havering paid respects to those who have died serving their country.
The annual 2021 commemoration took place on Sunday, November 14, and came after last year's public events were cancelled due to coronavirus.
In Romford, a parade ran from outside the Liberty Shopping Centre in Western Road to the war memorial in Coronation Gardens.
It was led by Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford, with around 600 people taking part.
Dignitaries, including council leader Damian White and Havering mayor John Mylod, laid wreaths at the memorial.
About 3,000 people attended the service led by Father David Simpson from St Edward the Confessor Church in Romford, which included interfaith prayers.
Cllr White told the Recorder: "I was pleasantly surprised and humbled by how many people went to Romford but also attended across Havering.
Most Read
- 1 Early morning blaze at derelict Romford house
- 2 Debenhams Romford: Shopping mall opening date delayed
- 3 All aboard: Nautical seafood restaurant to open in Hornchurch
- 4 Travel round-up for Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham
- 5 Take a look around £7.5m critical care unit being built at Queen's Hospital
- 6 The number of Covid patients at Queen's and King George hospitals this week
- 7 Family butchers opens new branch in Gidea Park in time for Christmas
- 8 Ground broken on 175-home Hornchurch retirement village
- 9 Former office manager admits stealing over £26,000 from charity
- 10 Four jailed after foiled cannabis factory break-in
"It never ceases to amaze how much support there is.
"Local people have a connection with the armed forces and a huge amount of respect for what they do."
Romford MP Andrew Rosindell also attended. He said: "It brought me great pride to participate in the Remembrance Sunday events.
"How fitting that, after so long apart, on this solemn day we came together to honour those that died fighting for our freedom and way of life."
In Upminster, a parade culminated in a service at the war memorial in Corbets Tey Road.
Richard Sawyer, of Hornchurch Drum and Trumpet Corps, played the Last Post at the commemoration.
A service was also held in South Hornchurch for the first time, according to ward councillor Michael Deon Burton.
The event was held on the green next to Mardyke Community Centre.
Other services were held in Elm Park, Harold Hill and Harold Wood.
A parade also took place through Hornchurch, followed by a service at St Andrew's Church.
Events were only able to take place online in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Cllr White said: "People paid their respects in a different way last year.
"I think the physical element is so important."
The return of Remembrance commemorations was also hailed by Cllr Mylod, who added: “We should all be proud to stand as a community to mark this significant occasion each November which highlights the sacrifices our armed forces have and continue to make.”