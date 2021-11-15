Remembrance Sunday 2021: Commemorative events held across Havering

Gallery

Remembrance services across Havering paid respects to those who have died serving their country.

The annual 2021 commemoration took place on Sunday, November 14, and came after last year's public events were cancelled due to coronavirus.

Around 600 people took part in the Romford parade - Credit: Mark Sepple

In Romford, a parade ran from outside the Liberty Shopping Centre in Western Road to the war memorial in Coronation Gardens.

It was led by Royal British Legion Band and Corps of Drums Romford, with around 600 people taking part.

Council leader Damian White lays a poppy wreath next to the war memorial in Coronation Gardens, Romford - Credit: Havering Council

Dignitaries, including council leader Damian White and Havering mayor John Mylod, laid wreaths at the memorial.

About 3,000 people attended the service led by Father David Simpson from St Edward the Confessor Church in Romford, which included interfaith prayers.

Youngsters take part in the Romford parade - Credit: Mark Sepple

Cllr White told the Recorder: "I was pleasantly surprised and humbled by how many people went to Romford but also attended across Havering.

Fr David Simpson speaks during the service in Romford - Credit: Havering Council

"It never ceases to amaze how much support there is.

"Local people have a connection with the armed forces and a huge amount of respect for what they do."

Police cadets were among those who participated in the Romford parade - Credit: Mark Sepple

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell also attended. He said: "It brought me great pride to participate in the Remembrance Sunday events.

"How fitting that, after so long apart, on this solemn day we came together to honour those that died fighting for our freedom and way of life."

In Upminster, a parade culminated in a service at the war memorial in Corbets Tey Road.

Richard Sawyer, of Hornchurch Drum and Trumpet Corps, played the Last Post at the commemoration.

Richard Sawyer plays the Last Post at Upminster War Memorial - Credit: Keiron Trebilcoe

A service was also held in South Hornchurch for the first time, according to ward councillor Michael Deon Burton.

The event was held on the green next to Mardyke Community Centre.

Cllrs Michael Deon Burton and Bob Perry (centre) with members of the Royal Fusiliers at commemorations in South Hornchurch - Credit: courtesy of Michael Deon Burton

Other services were held in Elm Park, Harold Hill and Harold Wood.

A parade also took place through Hornchurch, followed by a service at St Andrew's Church.

Events were only able to take place online in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Cllr White said: "People paid their respects in a different way last year.

"I think the physical element is so important."

The parade went from Western Road in Romford to Coronation Gardens - Credit: Mark Sepple

The return of Remembrance commemorations was also hailed by Cllr Mylod, who added: “We should all be proud to stand as a community to mark this significant occasion each November which highlights the sacrifices our armed forces have and continue to make.”