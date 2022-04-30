The Queen and Prince Philip on their tour of Mayflower School in Poplar, London. - Credit: Archant

To celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this summer we've produced a special souvenir magazine.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign charts the national treasure's stunning 70 year reign.

It tells the story of her service to the country in 164 pages of pictures and tributes. It looks back on the great state occasions and events that have shaped the world since King George VI passed away at Sandringham on February 6, 1952.

The special publication also features pictures of her visits to places across London in more recent times.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign front cover - Credit: Archant

Michael Adkins, Senior Group Editor, said: "The Queen's 70 year reign is a tremendous achievement, unlikely to ever be matched.

"It's quite right we celebrate this milestone and honour her selfless and unwavering service to this country for seven decades.

"Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a must-read for any royal fan, history enthusiast or patriotic reader."

When the Queen acceded the throne, a house cost £1,600, few homes had a fridge or TV.

So much has changed between then and now. We now take technology which could hardly have been dreamed of at the start of her reign for granted, like mobile phones or computers.

This publication walks you through seven decades of history, matched with touching glimpses of family life and the Queen relaxing.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign is proudly sponsored by Ascotts Group.

Andy Ascott, Director of Ascotts Group Limited, said: "Sponsoring Our Queen's Platinum Reign was an opportunity we couldn't miss!

"Since 1980, Ascotts have been supporting another British icon, the famous London black taxi.

"The black taxi was born in 1897 when the Queen's great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria was on the throne.

"Starting out as horse-drawn carriages, they have evolved into ultra-modern, electric vehicles which are British made."

Ascotts Group decorated their iconic black taxis to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Ascotts Group

