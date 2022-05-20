Gallery

Queen Elizabeth II talks to gardening enthusiasts Donald Doody (left) and John Harrison on their allotment, in Redbridge Lane West, during her Golden Jubilee visit to east London. - Credit: PA

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II will be the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

Street parties and events will mark the Platinum Jubilee all through the four-day bank holiday, which will take place from June 2 to 5.

At this newspaper, we have taken a look back at many of the special visits our Queen has made to east and north London.

There are photos of Her Majesty looking around the Royal Free Hospital, shaking hands with the future Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Ilford, learning about matchbox models in Hackney Wick and meeting her counterparts in the East End - the Pearly Kings and Queens.

She also has been treated to a roar-some welcome at London Zoo and been shown around Whitechapel Bell Foundry, as well as greeting pupils at schools in Havering.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrive for their visit to Broadway Theatre in Barking. - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Free Hospital in 1978 - Credit: Royal Free Hospital

Queen Elizabeth II with dignitaries at the opening Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead - Credit: Royal Free Hospital

Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Free Hospital's opening in 1978 now celebrating her Platinum Jubilee in 2022 - Credit: Royal Free Hospital

Queen Elizabeth opened the Royal Free Hospital when it moved to Hampstead in 1978 - Credit: Royal Free Hospital

Queen Elizabeth waving to Hampstead crowds in 1978 - Credit: Royal Free Hospital

Her Majesty meeting 12-year-old former Towie star Amy Childs during her visit to Havering in 2013. - Credit: Archant

HM The Queen visit to Drapers Academy, Harold Hill, Essex. - Credit: Spencer Griffiths

The Queen and Prince Philip on their tour of Mayflower School in Poplar, London. - Credit: PA

A sea of Union Jack flags greet the Queen and Prince Philip arriving at Mayflower School. - Credit: Ken Mears

Cllr Alan Weinberg took the Queen and Prince Philip on a tour of the Allotment Project in Redbridge Lane West, Wanstead, when they visited Valentines Mansion during the Diamond Jubilee in 2012. - Credit: Archant

The Queen and the leader of Redbridge Council Keith Prince share a joke during her visit to Valentines Mansion, Ilford in 2012 - Credit: Archant

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Valentines Park and Mansion for the London Pride Art and Design exhibition as part of the Diamond Jubilee regional tour in 2012. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Queen visits historic bell foundry with Duke of Edinburgh in 2009. - Credit: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Watching craftsmen at work... the Queen looks in at Whitechapel bell foundry in 2009. - Credit: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

The Queen tours Whitechapel foundry on March 25, 2009. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire - Credit: PA Wire/PA Photos

The Queen and Prince Philip opening Brentwood's Town Hall in 1957. - Credit: Brentwood Library

The Duke of Edinburgh meets West Ham footballer Joe Cole during a visit to the club's Upton Park stadium. - Credit: PA

The Queen and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh meet staff as they tour and open the new Royal London Hospital building. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Queen Elizabeth II opening the Charles Clore Pavilion at London Zoo in 1967 - Credit: ZSL

HM The Queen visits London Zoo to open the Land of the Lions in 2016 - Credit: ZSL

The Queen opening a new lion enclosure at London Zoo in 2016 - Credit: PA

The Queen and Prince Philip attended the old Odeon Theatre in Golders Green in 1972. - Credit: PA

Prince Philip and the Queen in Regent's Park in 1997 - Credit: PA Images

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh outside Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Hackney, during her Silver Jubilee tour of north London. - Credit: PA

The Queen meets the public at Moorfields Eye Hospital in London. The visit was to celebrate the hospital's centenary. - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II watches pupils in the reception class for immigrant children during her tour of the Hungerford Primary School, Islington, London. - Credit: PA

A smile from Queen Elizabeth II as she meets people during a walkabout at Highbury Fields during her Silver Jubilee tour of north London. - Credit: PA

Hundreds of wellwishers, a brass band and a sea of silver helium balloons hanging from the lamp posts greeted Her Majesty in Hackney - Credit: Frank Barrett/PA

The Queen meets patient Freda Zacharak, during a visit to Homerton Hospital, Hackney. Mrs Zacharak, 85, has a badly broken right leg after a fall at her home. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Queen Elizabeth II watches as miniature models are spread on a conveyor belt during her visit to the makers of the "Matchbox" models series - Lesney Products and Company Ltd - at Hackney Wick, London. - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II visited Kingsbury High School, Brent to launch the Royal website. - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II with pupils from Sarah Bonnell School in Newham (left hand side), and pupils from St Gregory's Catholic Science College in Brent during a reception following a poetry workshop for London school children at Buckingham Palace - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Queen Elizabeth II visited Kingsbury High School, Brent to launch the Royal website, 17-year-old student Christopher Baily demonstrates the programme on screen. - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II meets well wishers and stall holders during a visit to the market square of Romford - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II meets students during a visit to Drapers' Academy in Harold Hill - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to Drapers' Academy in Harold Hill - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II meets two of the "Royalty of the East End" - a pearly King and Queen - during a visit to Green Street in Newham, in east London. The Pearly Kings and Queens trace their history back more than 120 years and are closely linked with raising money for local charities - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by the Duke of Edinbugh (not in picture) meeting local school children as arrives for her visit to Chadwell Heath Community Centre - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Queen Elizabeth II receives flowers during a visit to the Abbey Leisure Centre in Barking as part of celebrations to mark Barking and Dagenham's 50th anniversary as a London borough. - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by well-wishers following a tour of the new Barnardo's Head Quarters in Ilford - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Queen Elizabeth II and The Duchess of Cornwall tour the new Barnardo's Head Quarters with Peter Brooks, the acting chief executive, in Ilford - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II visits Valentines Park and Mansion, Redbridge, for the London Pride Art and Design exhibition as part of the Diamond Jubilee regional tour. - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II talks to gardening enthusiasts Donald Doody and John Harrison (right) on their allotment in Redbridge Lane West, during her Golden Jubilee visit to east London. - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II meets local dancers and a mechanical elephant during a visit to Green Street in Newham - Credit: PA

Queen Elizabeth II with Cllr Sukhdev Singh Marway the ceremonial mayor of Newham Council during a walkabout in Newham in east London. The streets were filled by wellwishers who joined the celebrations for her Golden Jubilee Tour - Credit: PA



