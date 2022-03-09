Reimagined tube map showcases inspirational east London women

The reimagined Tube map for International Women's Day - Credit: TfL and City of Women

TfL has on Tuesday launched a reimagined version of the Tube map featuring the names of trailblazing women to mark International Women’s Day.

A partnership between TfL and City of Women, the new map sees station names replaced with the names of iconic women from the fields of sports, art, activism, medicine and beyond.

In addition to well-known figures such as Florence Nightingale, Amy Winehouse and Emmeline Pankhurst, the map also invites Londoners to celebrate women from TfL’s history such as Hannah Dadds, the first woman to become a Tube driver, and Jill Viner – the first female London bus driver.

On the reimagined tube map Mile End is renamed Barbara Windsor after the actress known for her roles in the Carry On film franchise and for playing Peggy Mitchell in tv soap EastEnders.

Dame Barbara Windsor opening the new Post Office in Castle Mall, 1996. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

Barbara was born in Shoreditch in 1937. She was made a Dame for services to charity and entertainment and passed away at age 83 in 2020.

Barking station is renamed on the map, paying tribute to activist and suffragette Annie Clara Huggett. Annie was born in 1892 and was famous for being the oldest surviving suffragette. She died in 1996 at the age of 104.

Annie Huggett with her 100th birthdary card from Labour leader John Smith - Credit: Archant

Bethnal Green is named after novelist, essayist, screenwriter and filmmaker Xiaolu Guoa and West Ham after Getrude Leverkus, who was an advocate for women's involvement in architecture and the housing architect for West Ham from 1943 to 1948.

Newham born Christine Ohuruogu, former international track and field athlete, is also featured on the map at Elm Park. The Olympic champion was the first British woman to win two World Champion titles and three global titles.

The project is the brainchild of Reni Eddo-Lodge, author of best-selling book Why I’m No Longer Talking To White People About Race, and actress Emma Watson, who were inspired by a similar project in New York by Rebecca Solnit.

An interactive version of the map developed by University College London is available online, which features biographies and interviews with some of the women who are featured.

Reni Eddo-Lodge said: “As a Londoner, I’ve walked the streets of this city for decades, not conscious of the fact that so many of the city’s place names have a fascinating etymology.

"These iconic places are named after pubs, and parks, gates and members of the monarchy, but I was excited to give the map a feminist refresh."

The reimagined Tube map for International Women's Day - Credit: TfL and City of Women

Our map switches the focus to women and non-binary people, contemporary and historic, who have made indelible marks on the city’s trajectory. I hope it helps you think about your surroundings differently!”

In addition to the reimagined Tube map, TfL has also launched a six-week exhibition at Victoria station featuring portraits of some of the women who work to keep London’s transport network moving.

With the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day being “break the bias”, TfL has said it hopes the exhibition will inspire more women to consider a career in transport.

The poster display will be available to view as passengers move between platforms at Victoria station.

To view the map and learn more about the many women it celebrates, visit www.cityofwomenlondon.org



