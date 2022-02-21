News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Do you recognise anyone? Vintage photos show Hornchurch country dance team

Chantelle Billson

Published: 4:54 PM February 21, 2022
Dury Falls

Do you recognise anyone pictured? - Credit: Margaret Warmington

Do you recognise anyone in these photos of a 1950s Hornchurch country dance team?

Margaret Warmington, 70, has shared the pictures in the hope that local people could shed some light on the black and white snaps she was left after her aunty's death around 1990.

She believes the photographs are from Dury Falls School, which closed in 1829 but was formerly in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch.  

Dury Falls

The award-winning male dancers. - Credit: Margaret Warmington

Margaret’s aunty Margaret Thomas, best known as Jean, was deputy head at the school for some time while her uncle Thomas Thomas was a geography teacher.  

Dury Falls

Do you recognise anyone pictured? - Credit: Margaret Warmington

They lived in Little Gaynes Lanes in Upminster and worked at the school not long before it closed.  

Dury Falls

Do you recognise anyone? - Credit: Margaret Warmington

Margaret - who now owns the family-run Ireley Farm in Cheltenham with her husband Ian Warmington, 72 - said her aunt was “quite a toughie at school”.

Dury Falls

Do you recognise the two people pictured? - Credit: Margaret Warmington

She said: “I think these photographs are all pretty early on - I know my aunt worked with two headteachers.  

Group photo

Do you recognise anyone? - Credit: Margaret Warmington

“I should think the children will be in their 70s and 80s now as I’m in my early 70s and I can remember the country dance team going on television in around 1957. 

Dury Falls dance

Do you recognise anyone pictured? - Credit: Margaret Warmington

“They were a very good country dance team and I hope the photos bring back some good memories for them.”  

Dury Falls

Do you recognise the dancers pictured? - Credit: Margaret Warmington

She believes one of the headteachers who worked with her aunt was called Mr Porter. 

Dury Falls

Do you recognise anyone pictured? - Credit: Margaret Warmington


Hornchurch News
Upminster News

