Do you recognise anyone? Vintage photos show Hornchurch country dance team
Credit: Margaret Warmington
Do you recognise anyone in these photos of a 1950s Hornchurch country dance team?
Margaret Warmington, 70, has shared the pictures in the hope that local people could shed some light on the black and white snaps she was left after her aunty's death around 1990.
She believes the photographs are from Dury Falls School, which closed in 1829 but was formerly in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch.
Margaret’s aunty Margaret Thomas, best known as Jean, was deputy head at the school for some time while her uncle Thomas Thomas was a geography teacher.
They lived in Little Gaynes Lanes in Upminster and worked at the school not long before it closed.
Margaret - who now owns the family-run Ireley Farm in Cheltenham with her husband Ian Warmington, 72 - said her aunt was “quite a toughie at school”.
She said: “I think these photographs are all pretty early on - I know my aunt worked with two headteachers.
“I should think the children will be in their 70s and 80s now as I’m in my early 70s and I can remember the country dance team going on television in around 1957.
“They were a very good country dance team and I hope the photos bring back some good memories for them.”
She believes one of the headteachers who worked with her aunt was called Mr Porter.