Remembrance Day 2021: East London parades and services near you

A number of Remembrance Day events will be taking place across east London. - Credit: PA/PA Images

Remembrance services and parades will be held across east London as the nation honours those who lost their lives during the two World Wars and in more recent conflicts.

Ahead of Armistice Day tomorrow (November 11) and Remembrance Sunday this weekend (November 14), here is a round-up of events over the coming days where you can pay your respects this year.

BARKING AND DAGENHAM

Armistice Day (Thursday)

Short service in Barking at the Job Drain Memorial Statue, adjacent to the Broadway Theatre, at 11am with people asked to arrive by 10.45am.

Dagenham Royal Naval Association will also hold a short service at the Dagenham Village war memorial in Church Street from 10.30am.

Saturday

Royal Naval Association Dagenham branch will hold a short service at the war memorial on the corner of the Heathway and Church Elm Lane in Dagenham from 10.30am.

Remembrance Sunday

Parade and service in Barking.

The event held by the council includes a parade that will leave Barking Park at 10.20am and go through the town centre to St. Margaret’s Church for a service at 10.50am, with a two-minute silence at 11am.

Parade and service in Dagenham.

The service will take place at Dagenham Parish Church in Church Lane at 10.50am, with a two-minute silence at 11am.

The parade will march from Rectory Road to the church prior to the service, with participants asked to assemble by 10.20am.

Becontree Royal British Legion will host also host a service at 3pm at 541 Becontree Avenue, Dagenham, with refreshments to be served afterwards.

HAVERING

Armistice Day (Thursday)

Service in Market Place, Romford at 10.45am.

Service in Hornchurch organised by the local Royal British Legion branch at the war graves, behind St Andrews Church, at 10.50am.

Remembrance Sunday

Parade and service in Romford.

The parade begins outside the Liberty shopping centre in Western Road at 10.30am, followed by a service in Coronation Gardens.

Parade and service in Upminster.

The parade will start at St Laurence Parish Church at 10.45am, followed by a service at the war memorial in Corbets Tey Road.

Parade and service in Hornchurch.

The parade begins at 10.15am, followed by a service at St. Andrew’s Church.

Parade and services in Harold Wood.

Short service at Memorial Hall at 10.50am, before a parade to St. Peter’s Church for a service.

Service at the Elm Park branch of the Royal British Legion at 11am.

Service at the war memorial in Hilldene Avenue, Harold Hill at 11am.

Service at the new war memorial in Arundel Road, Harold Wood at 10.40am.

Service at the green adjacent to Mardyke Community Centre in Lowen Road, Rainham at 10.30am.

NEWHAM

Armistice Day (Thursday)

Service at the East Ham Cenotaph in Central Park.

The service, which begins at 10.55am, is aimed at young people, with children from several Newham schools taking part.

As in previous years, local historian Lee J Skeggs will give a talk to school children and young people at the end of the service.

This year, he will discuss Walter Tull, who was a professional footballer player and the first black officer in World War One.

He was killed in the last months of the war.

Remembrance Sunday

Parade and service at East Ham Cenotaph in Central Park

Members of the Royal British Legion will parade from Newham Town Hall in High Street South to Central Park. The parade begins at 10.30am and will march to the cenotaph, where the ceremony is scheduled to take place at 10.55am.

The service will be led by Reverend Canon Fred Ashford-Okai and there will be a two-minute silence followed by the laying of wreaths.

People attending are asked to assemble for 10.45am.

Service at St. Mark’s memorial, Factory Road, North Woolwich

The service commences at 10.45am with attendees asked to gather at The Brick Lane Music Hall by 10.40am.

There will not be a parade from the Royal British Legion Club to St. Mark’s Memorial this year, however, there will be entertainment at the Royal British Legion Club at 14 Constance Street after the service.

Service at All Saints West Ham Parish Church, Church Street, West Ham at 11am, with guests asked to be seated for 10.45am.

Service at the war memorial, Old St. Luke’s, Tarling Road, Canning Town. The service commences at 10.45am with guests asked to assemble for 10.30am.

REDBRIDGE

Armistice Day (Thursday)

Service at Fairlop Waters Country Park, Ilford

Organised by the Fairlop Heritage Group, attendees should assemble at the boathouse at 10.30am, with the silence to begin at 11am.

Pupils from the nearby John Bramston Primary School will attend the ceremony, which this year will focus on those who served from Belgium.

Remembrance Sunday

Ceremony in Ilford War Memorial Gardens from 10.30am.

TOWER HAMLETS

Remembrance Sunday