Harold Hill Motown fan, 12, aspires to sing to thousands
- Credit: Janine Clarke
A Harold Hill boy, who shot to fame in Fuerteventura after singing Motown hits at a pub, has said he aspires to perform at his own concert.
Kai Parillon, 12, has attended The Academy in Hornchurch since the age of five.
He said the performing arts school is where he discovered he liked “singing even more than acting”.
Wanting to forge his own brand, Kai said he doesn't want to be a cover singer.
“Right now, I call myself the singer of the soul,” said the avid Motown fan, whose favourite song is “anything by The Jackson 5”.
“My parent’s never played Motown around me, but I found the music and feel like it is the path I am meant to lead.
“It makes me feel at home when I listen to it and it makes me feel happy," said Kai, who dreams of one day singing to "thousands of people" at his own concert.
