News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Lifestyle

Harold Hill Motown fan, 12, aspires to sing to thousands

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 6:00 AM November 19, 2021
Kai in costume

Kai's favourite band is The Jackson 5. - Credit: Janine Clarke

A Harold Hill boy, who shot to fame in Fuerteventura after singing Motown hits at a pub, has said he aspires to perform at his own concert.  

Kai Parillon, 12, has attended The Academy in Hornchurch since the age of five.  

He said the performing arts school is where he discovered he liked “singing even more than acting”.  

Wanting to forge his own brand, Kai said he doesn't want to be a cover singer.  

“Right now, I call myself the singer of the soul,” said the avid Motown fan, whose favourite song is “anything by The Jackson 5”.  

“My parent’s never played Motown around me, but I found the music and feel like it is the path I am meant to lead. 

“It makes me feel at home when I listen to it and it makes me feel happy," said Kai, who dreams of one day singing to "thousands of people" at his own concert.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Beam Park: 'We were sold a dream that's not going to happen'
  2. 2 Captain Tom Hornchurch: 'Perfect place for a girls night out'
  3. 3 Extra parking spaces made permanent in Hornchurch town centre
  1. 4 Fire breaks out at block of flats covered in flammable cladding
  2. 5 We Are FSTVL 2022: Dates and first acts announced for Upminster festival
  3. 6 Olly Murs and Trevor Brooking to lead football match for hospice
  4. 7 Scout group plans to demolish 'dilapidated' hall and build new one
  5. 8 The Hornchurch café ensuring nobody is alone for Christmas
  6. 9 How many Covid patients are there at Queen's and King George hospitals?
  7. 10 Three staff missed decimal error which led to more than 500 people being overcharged - some by thousands of pounds
Harold Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Captain Tom fish and chips

London Live

All aboard: Nautical seafood restaurant to open in Hornchurch

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Home Superstore

Retail

Debenhams Romford: Shopping mall opening date delayed

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Custody images of Edward Nadif and Daren Cohen

London Live

Four jailed after foiled cannabis factory break-in

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Hawkins and sons gidea park

London Live

Family butchers opens new branch in Gidea Park in time for Christmas

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon