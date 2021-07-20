Gallery: Havering basks in summer heatwave

Havering residents have been enjoying temperatures as high as 30C amid an ongoing summer heatwave.
The sizzling temperatures arrived on Saturday, and look set to remain until today - Tuesday, July 20 - when thunderstorms are expected.
Yesterday - Monday, July 19 - saw temperatures soar to 30C as both Public Health England and the Met Police urged a cautious approach to the sun.
This heatwave has coincided with the arrival of Freedom Day, which yesterday saw the last of the remaining lockdown restrictions lifted in England.
The Recorder was on hand to capture all the fun in the sun in Romford's centre.
Check out our gallery below.
Lee, Aimee and Claire Maynard take a break from walking in Raphael Park.
- Credit: Ken Mears
L-R: Mazie Ives, Cherry Ives - holding Reggie Ashworth - and Tony Bell holding Ezmay Males Bell. Location: Raphael Park.
- Credit: Ken Mears
Asmara and Hanelo Whiskey Dela with 10-day-old baby Noa.
- Credit: Ken Mears
Liam Savage fishing at Raphael Park.
- Credit: Ken Mears
Regulars at The Lamb in Romford enjoying their drinks.
- Credit: Ken Mears
Evaldas Tamulis and Neda Masiliunaite cool down with some icy drinks in Romford town centre.
- Credit: Ken Mears
Four-year-old Hayden McClean enjoying his ice cream whilst out in Romford town centre with his grandmother.
- Credit: Ken Mears
The Lamb pub staff Lindsay Lopez, Wayne Smith, landlady Emma George, Shannon O'Rierdan and Kerry Ranson enjoy the good weather and 'Freedom Day'.
- Credit: Ken Mears
Louis and Karen Poyton - together with three-year-old Violet, seven-year-old Lilly and Ruby the dog - enjoying a walk around the lake in Raphael Park.
- Credit: Ken Mears
