Gallery: Havering basks in summer heatwave

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:05 PM July 20, 2021   
Romford resident Mandy Goose cools down with some chilled water

Romford resident Mandy Goose cools down by dousing herself in cold water. - Credit: Ken Mears

Havering residents have been enjoying temperatures as high as 30C amid an ongoing summer heatwave.

The sizzling temperatures arrived on Saturday, and look set to remain until today - Tuesday, July 20 - when thunderstorms are expected.

Yesterday - Monday, July 19 - saw temperatures soar to 30C as both Public Health England and the Met Police urged a cautious approach to the sun.

This heatwave has coincided with the arrival of Freedom Day, which yesterday saw the last of the remaining lockdown restrictions lifted in England.

The Recorder was on hand to capture all the fun in the sun in Romford's centre.

Check out our gallery below. 

Lee, Aimee and Claire Maynard take a break from a walk in Raphael Park

Lee, Aimee and Claire Maynard take a break from walking in Raphael Park. - Credit: Ken Mears

Mazie Ives, Cherry Ives holding Reggie Ashworth, Tony Bell holding Ezmay Males-Bell, enjoying a walk

L-R: Mazie Ives, Cherry Ives - holding Reggie Ashworth - and Tony Bell holding Ezmay Males Bell. Location: Raphael Park. - Credit: Ken Mears

Asmara and Hanelo Whiskey Dela with baby Noa, 10 days old

Asmara and Hanelo Whiskey Dela with 10-day-old baby Noa. - Credit: Ken Mears

Liam Savage fishing at Raphael Park

Liam Savage fishing at Raphael Park. - Credit: Ken Mears

Regulars at The Lamb in Romford enjoying their drinks

Regulars at The Lamb in Romford enjoying their drinks. - Credit: Ken Mears

Evaldas Tamulis and Neda Masiliunaite cool down with some ice cream drinks in Romford town centre

Evaldas Tamulis and Neda Masiliunaite cool down with some icy drinks in Romford town centre. - Credit: Ken Mears

Hayden McClean aged 4 enjoys his ice cream whilst out in Romford town centre with his grandmother

Four-year-old Hayden McClean enjoying his ice cream whilst out in Romford town centre with his grandmother. - Credit: Ken Mears

The Lamb pub staff Lindsay Lopez, Wayne Smith, landlady Emma George, Shannon O'Rierdan and Kerry Ran

The Lamb pub staff Lindsay Lopez, Wayne Smith, landlady Emma George, Shannon O'Rierdan and Kerry Ranson enjoy the good weather and 'Freedom Day'. - Credit: Ken Mears

Louis and Karen Poyton with children Violet 3, Lilly 7 and Ruby the dog enjoy a walk around the lake

Louis and Karen Poyton - together with three-year-old Violet, seven-year-old Lilly and Ruby the dog - enjoying a walk around the lake in Raphael Park. - Credit: Ken Mears


