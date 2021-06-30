Family affair: 17-year-old film-maker makes debut at Romford Film Festival
- Credit: Sally Patterson
Over 200 movies were showcased at Romford Film Festival this month, but the event was particularly special for one family.
The festival’s youngest film-maker, Adam Daniels, was joined on the red carpet by his mother, father, grandma, aunt and uncle - who have all starred in his films.
Adam, who turned 17 this month, submitted psychological thriller Stay Over, which he wrote, directed and shot, to the Romford Film Festival 2021.
The Chadwell Heath film-maker told this paper: “I started about six or seven years ago, just filming on my phone with a few mates.
“And then I was hooked straight away on it.
“I got more and more interested and focused on it.
“It just stepped up and up, and now I’m here.”
Adam, who hopes to create action films as a career, studied at London Screen Academy, but claimed he was "freer" at home.
Mother Ruth Daniels said: “I’m so proud, it’s really exciting.
“After quite a few years of taking Adam to these shoots - sometimes in the middle of a forest, or driving to an airfield three hours away.”
Her son laughed: “She's my driver, caterer, everything."
Ruth added: “And I do star in some of his films, though maybe star is too strong a word.”
Adam’s aunt Paula Rosen, who drove over two hours with husband Keith Warburton to the festival, interjected: “I have to say, Ruth is an amazing actress. She’s so mean and scary.
“I think there’s a career there waiting for her.”
Stay Over was shot in their mother Frances Rosen’s house, who also starred in the production.
The 86-year-old said: “To see myself on screen was amazing.
“I'm always offered the sinister role, never anything glamorous.
“Adam is a perfectionist; he will repeat and repeat until he gets it right.
“It's exhausting for me but so worth it in the end.”
Speaking about Adam’s nomination for the Local Filmmaker Award, father Symon Daniels added: “I am so proud of him, what he’s done and all by himself.
“The things he’s done already are amazing.
“This is a passion that is growing all the time.”