East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:44 PM September 26, 2021   
Crossways street in Romford. 

Crossways in Romford. - Credit: Google Maps

The capital might not be renowned for its beautiful countryside, but east London certainly has its fair share of pretty streets.

We asked our readers across Romford Recorder, East London Advertiser, Barking and Dagenham Post, Newham Recorder and Ilford Recorder to tell us about the prettiest streets in their boroughs.  

Here are the top 10 prettiest streets across east London, according to our readers, with a couple of our own suggestions added in: 

Heath Drive in Gidea Park. 

Heath Drive in Gidea Park. - Credit: Google Maps

Heath Drive, Havering 

In Gidea Park, Heath Drive was rated one of the prettiest streets in the borough.

This tree-lined road wouldn't look out of place in the Cotswolds as it is brimming with beautiful properties and even features a tranquil pond.  

The average house price, according to Zoopla, is £852,000.

People visit Columbia Road Flower Market, London, as it reopens following the easing of coronavirus

Columbia Road Flower Market in Bethnal Green. - Credit: PA

Columbia Road, Tower Hamlets 

In Bethnal Green, it will come as no surprise to many that Columbia Road is featured on our list of prettiest streets. 

Lined with stunning properties, which Zoopla say have an average value of £692,614, this road is best known for its historic cobbled streets and Sunday flower market. 

It also offers an array of independent shops and galleries and its Victorian history can be spied in many of the cottages and Grade II-listed buildings. 

Orange Tree Hill in Havering-atte-Bower. - Credit: Google Maps

Orange Tree Hill, Havering 

Another reader mention was in the pretty village of Havering-atte-Bower.

Orange Tree Hill road (by the green) was named one of the prettiest streets in the borough and, as it is brimming with trees, it isn't hard to see why. 

On this idyllic road the average value of a house is over £692,000, according to Zoopla. 

It is also home to the Orange Tree Pub and Kitchen, which offers a great Sunday roast complete with a brick fireplace, an ideal place to spend a winter's evening. 

Rancliffe Road in East Ham. 

Rancliffe Road in East Ham. - Credit: Google Images

Rancliffe Road, Newham 

Selected by the Newham Recorder's readers, Rancliffe Road in East Ham was rated as one of the prettiest streets. 

The average property price down this road is over £444,000, according to Zoopla. 

Overlooking the green expanse of Central Park, people who live on the road benefit from an array of services such as coffee shops, restaurants and a good selection of pubs. 

Crossways street in Romford. 

Crossways in Romford. - Credit: Google Maps

Crossways, Havering 

Located in Gidea Park, Crossways was highlighted as being a very pretty street "especially as the leaves begin to fall" in its tree-lined street in autumn, according to a Romford Recorder reader. 

Within close proximity to the Gidea Park train station, not only is this road ideally positioned, it also features well-maintained properties with pretty front gardens. 

On average, according to Zoopla, houses down this street sell for over £853,000. 

Elwin Street in Bethnal Green.

Elwin Street in Bethnal Green. - Credit: Google Maps

Elwin Street, Tower Hamlets 

Located within walking distance to Columbia Road, Elwin Street in Bethnal Green features gorgeous townhouses overlooking a green.

This picturesque street may look sweet, but with a Zoopla average house sale price of £905,000, it is a location where you pay for your postcode. 

Harold Road in Upton Park. 

Harold Road in Upton Park. - Credit: Google Images

Harold Road, Newham

In Upton Park, Harold Road was voted by the Newham Recorder readers as one of the prettiest streets thanks to its "avenue of plane trees". 

Located near to Upton Park underground station, this road has great positioning for travel and with an average house price of around £341,356 according to Zoopla, it could be ideal for first-time buyers. 

Rectory Gardens in Upminster. 

Rectory Gardens in Upminster. - Credit: Google Maps

Rectory Gardens, Havering 

In Upminster, Rectory Gardens was named one of the prettiest streets in the borough of Havering by readers. 

Alike a lot of the others already named, it features a tree-lined street and pretty quaint properties.  

Some properties feature impressive front gardens and on average, the value of the houses is estimated to be worth £667,776 by Zoopla. 

Valence Avenue in Barking. 

Valence Avenue in Barking. - Credit: Google Maps

Valence Avenue, Barking

Receiving lots of mentions as being the prettiest street in the borough, according to Barking and Dagenham Post readers, this road was mentioned for its unique grassy middle strip, "trees and daffodils". 

According to Zoopla, the average house price on this avenue is £580,586. 

Shad Thames in Bermondsey. 

Shad Thames in Bermondsey. - Credit: Google Maps

Shad Thames, Southwark

A little further out in Bermondsey sits the historic Shad Thames street, located next to Tower Bridge and the River Thames. 

Warehouse complexes and cobbled paving give hints to the history of this street. During the Victorian era, it was an important industrial hub and its central location is coveted by many who live in London. 

As you would expect with river views, the average property sale price on this street is a staggering £1,384,318, according to Zoopla. 

