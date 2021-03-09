Declutter your wardrobe with these tricks

Published: 3:00 PM March 9, 2021

Parting with threads is just as hard as keeping your wardrobe organised and tidy. Here are four tips that will help you stay on top of closet clutter.

Saying goodbye to clothes is one of the hardest decluttering jobs to do. If your wardrobe is overflowing with clothing, shoes and hardly worn accessories, these tricks will help you get on top of that mess.

The hanger trick

Hang all your clothes on hangers and re-hang them backwards.

Once you use the item of clothing on a hanger, re-hang the hanger the right way.

If you do this for about a month or so, you will start to see the clothes you wear regularly and those which you don’t wear at all. All you need to do then is get rid of the clothes still on the hangers facing the wrong way.

Think about the present

Well, not the immediate present, as many of us have spent the past year living in clothes we would loathe to be seen at the pub in, but you get what I mean.

Think about your style and how it has changed over time, as well as how your lifestyle has evolved too.

Ditch the things that no longer serve the you of today.

Organise by season

With our climate, we need several different seasons’ worth of clothes to see us through the year, however this can make our closet feel crammed and overstuffed.

Organising your clothing by season helps you keep track of what you have and use, and will stop your wardrobe from looking like a total mess.

Store your out-of-season clothing in containers and rotate them as the seasons change.

Keep, throw, dunno

Take out the entire contents of your wardrobe and start dividing into three piles: things to keep, throw out, and things you’re unsure about.

Get rid of the clothes you no longer want, put back the clothes you want to keep and bag the clothes in your maybe pile. Keep this pile bagged up but store it somewhere out of the way.

If you go a month or two without wondering where that top went, take the bag – without opening it – to the charity shop.