Brit Awards 2022: Which Londoners could win big?

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:51 PM February 8, 2022
Updated: 4:59 PM February 8, 2022
PA File Photo of Dua Lipa accepting the award for Female Solo Artist during the Brit Awards 2021. Se

Camden's Dua Lipa is amongst the nominees for this year's Brit Awards - airing tonight at 8pm on ITV - Credit: Press Association Images

A number of London-born artists could win big at the Brit Awards tonight.

Adele, Little Simz and Dave - along with Ed Sheeran - could each win four awards, meaning all but one of the top nominees grew up in the capital.

Tottenham native Adele is up for album of the year, artist of the year, song of the year and best pop/R&B.

She is joined in the first two of those categories by Islington's Little Simz, who is also nominated for best new artist and best hip-hop/grime/rap.

In terms of the other contenders, best group and best rock/alternative nominees Wolf Alice played their first gig at Highbury Garage, while two thirds of London Grammar were born and raised in London.

Of course, it can't be forgotten that Coldplay got together in Camden.

Someone familiar to that neck of the woods is Dua Lipa, who will be hoping that her collaboration with Elton John - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix) - triumphs in the song of the year category.

She has also been nominated in the best pop/R&B category.

Elsewhere, Plaistow rapper Ghetts is up for best hip-hop/grime/rap.

Tonight's show - starting at 8pm on ITV - will also feature performances from all five artist of the year nominees: Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Sam Fender.

For all the nominees and performances, visit the Brit Awards website.

