Holidays this summer: Top tips from a Brentwood travel agency

Published: 9:38 PM June 18, 2021

The independent Brentwood travel agency shares its top tips for holidays this summer - Credit: Shiralee Swan Photography

Dreaming about jetting off on holiday this summer? We spoke to Janette Healey, owner of Brentwood’s The Travel Boutique and Amathus Holidays, about travelling as lockdown restrictions ease.

Where are the top holiday destinations at the moment?

Many people are booking in holidays for August and September, and we have customers on holiday at the moment.

Greece and Cyprus are very popular destinations, but people are also booking long-haul flights for next year. Holidays to the Caribbean are being booked in, and people are itching to get back to Florida to visit Disneyland.

Disneyland holidays in both Paris and America are always popular.

Are people booking holidays in the UK?

Yes, lots of people are holidaying in England this year. The New Forest is a popular destination, as are Devon and Cornwall. We have also had a few enquiries about the Cotswolds.

However, prices have shot up for UK hotels and cottages.

Some people have compared the price of a UK holiday to going abroad and have decided to go overseas, even with the tests and quarantine involved. It has just gone through the roof; places are charging a fortune.

What should people do if they are planning on going away?

Come and speak to us! We are just like your local butcher or other high street shop - we rely on our local community to support us.

If you need help organising a package holiday then please pop in. We can also help book weddings abroad; in fact, we’ve had four weddings booked in the past six weeks. They are all for 2022/23, and guest numbers range from 10 people to 120. Our holidays all include Covid insurance in case circumstances change.

Advice from the travel agent

Do:

Make sure you book a holiday which is insured - package holidays sold through an accredited ABTA member are financially protected.

Ensure there is a number to call your holiday provider in case you encounter any problems.

Don’t: