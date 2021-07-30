Local high street rewards scheme launched in Brentwood

Published: 12:59 PM July 30, 2021

Brentwood has become the first borough in Essex to create a virtual rewards scheme to incentivise locals to shop on the high street (pictured). - Credit: Google Maps

Brentwood has become the first borough in Essex to create a virtual rewards scheme to incentivise local high street shopping.

Launched on July 17, the Local Rewards high street guide grants shoppers the opportunity to earn loyalty points at local businesses.

These points can then be used to claim special offers, giveaways, discounts and free gifts in participating shops.

Every high street business in Brentwood, Shenfield and Ingatestone has been invited to take part.

The initiative aligns with Brentwood Borough Council's vision, according to its leader, Cllr Chris Hossack: "One of our key priorities is supporting our local economy and the Local Rewards scheme will add another string to the bow for businesses to develop and grow their customer base."

Beyond supporting local businesses, Cllr Hossack can also see the benefits for shoppers.

"For our residents, this is going to be a handy tool that enables them to find out more about what is on offer in one easy to use high street guide that will make supporting local businesses easier.

Brentwood Borough Council Leader, Cllr Chris Hossack said "there are benefits all round" to the scheme. - Credit: Brentwood Borough Council

"There are benefits all round but particularly for residents who will see their loyalty points grow and be able to access new offers and discounts."

This guide has been created by social media management platform Maybe, and its chief executive Polly Barnfield believes it will "encourage people to browse their local high street and be rewarded for their local spend".

The guide also aims to "provide businesses with the tools" to reward people for that local spend.

Ms Barnfield added: "We are delighted that Brentwood has taken the innovative step to support businesses in this way by being the first area in Essex to offer the scheme.”

Cllr Hossack echoed this sentiment that "Brentwood once again is leading the way in Essex to bring onboard new schemes such as this".

For more information about listing a business on Local Rewards, please contact the economic development team on business@brentwood.gov.uk



