News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > Lifestyle

Gallery

Celebration cakes: Bakers show off masterpieces made in lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 12:00 PM June 19, 2021   
Sara Rowling cake

Sara Rowling of Rose's Bakery makes intricate celebration cakes - Credit: Sara Rowling / Rose's Bakery

Over the past year, Brentwood cake makers have been whipping up creations for every celebration, from birthdays to weddings and everything in between. 

Parties may have been put on hold during lockdown, but edible treats certainly weren’t. 

Enjoy Brentwood More spoke to Brentwood bakers about keeping the borough's spirits high during the pandemic.

Brentwood's Daisy Mud Pie specialises in fondant, 3D and tiered cakes. 

Daisy Mud Pie

Mark Mellor entered this tiered tower into the virtual Cake International competition - Credit: Daisy Mud Pie

Owner Mark Mellor entered Cake International’s virtual competition in February and was awarded a virtual merit. 

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Demand for cake during lockdown was still quite high, people wanted to celebrate.  

“There wasn’t much you could do except order cakes, so that picked up.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Rainham gang members jailed for stealing 'over 130' vehicles
  2. 2 Plans for 1,380 homes on Waterloo Estate granted after tight vote
  3. 3 Strategy is to tackle 'persistent problem' of abandoned trolleys in Romford
  1. 4 Ex-councillor under investigation over Green Belt building works
  2. 5 Tributes paid to well-loved Romford market fruit-seller
  3. 6 Campaigners launch petition to keep Emerson Park in Hornchurch constituency
  4. 7 Death of Daniel Laskos far from isolated as London teen killings surge
  5. 8 Six green spaces to enjoy in Havering
  6. 9 From 100 steps to 10,000: Romford woman tackles serious health issues by losing third of body weight
  7. 10 'End of lockdown is not the end': Mutual Aid group vows to continue

“People wanted to treat themselves and indulge. 

Daisy Mud Pie cake

This suitcase looks good enough to eat - Credit: Daisy Mud Pie

“Thank you very much for all the repeat custom, I’m just so happy people have enjoyed them and I was able to be part of their celebration.” 

Sara Rowling, celebration cake maker at Rose’s Bakery, agreed that orders had flowed in during lockdown. 

She explained: “Demand was quite good - people couldn’t get out so I made them special cakes instead. 

Sara Rowling cake

A paw-fect birthday cake - Credit: Sara Rowling / Rose's Bakery

“It's lovely that locals have supported us, and people know us because we were open the whole way through.  

Sara Rowling cake

The Brentwood cake makers stayed open during lockdown - Credit: Sara Rowling / Rose's Bakery

"We have quite a lot of regular customers who come back, and wedding season is coming up so we have quite a few wedding cakes ordered.” 

Rays Bakes Brentwood is run by husband and wife team Jetu Miah and Jenia Jafrin Rahi, and named after their son. 

Ray’s Bakes Brentwood

Rays Bakes Brentwood made this alchopop delight - Credit: Rays Bakes Brentwood

The company calls itself a "cakes enthusiast and perfectionist", offering cakes for all occasions. 

Jenia started out making cakes as a hobby, but two years ago she took some bakery courses and turned professional. 

Ray’s Bakes Brentwood cupcakes

Rays Bakes Brentwood make cakes for all occasions - Credit: Rays Bakes Brentwood

Husband Jetu said: “We try and provide the best service we can at an affordable price. 

“We also try and be as professional as we can and make the cakes look exactly as the customer wants.” 


Brentwood News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mawney Close residents

Romford neighbours' outrage over ‘bonkers’ £20,000 council bill 

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Bobby Dean Driscoll

Queen's Hospital

'We had no idea how big he was': 11lb 4oz baby born at Romford hospital

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Love Island Kem Cetinay, right, with his mother Figen Cetinay at the CTCA awards. Photo: Olgun Sadi

Love Island star Kem Cetinay says Romford's Array to open 'in three weeks'

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The London Fire Brigade has put forward proposals to axe 13 fire engines - including one from Stratf

London Fire Brigade

Firefighters fight car alight in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus