4 ways technology is helping to keep Romford Care Home and its residents safe during Covid-19

Published: 10:29 AM December 18, 2020 Updated: 10:36 AM December 18, 2020

Discover how AI technology, virtual clinic appointments and new state-of-the-art visitor pods are helping to keep families together and residents safe during the pandemic.

Arnold Pariag, manager of Romford Care Home, shares the benefits of the new technologies they’ve introduced at the home:

1. Virtual clinic appointments and AI

We quickly realised that Covid-19 would affect residents’ access to doctors’ appointments. This was why we were thrilled to take part in the pilot virtual clinic programme led by BHR Clinical Commissioning Group and supported by Havering Health GP Federation.

iPads enable GPs to monitor residents’ wellbeing via virtual appointments. Regular observations recorded on the Freebis AI-powered platform have also enabled staff to identify health risks and deterioration quickly so vulnerable residents can access the care they need right away.

Bright and spacious day lodges allow family visits in a safe, comfortable, Covid-secure environment. - Credit: Romford Care Home

2. State-of-the-art day lodges

Our new day lodges and visitor pods ensure residents and their loved ones can spend quality time together in a safe and comfortable environment. They are bright and spacious and have been beautifully furnished to create a peaceful and cosy atmosphere.

The Edison Day Lodge includes an automatic sanitisation system that is guaranteed to kill 99.9 per cent of germs, including coronavirus. There are separate entrances for residents and visitors and plexiglass room dividers to keep everyone safe while allowing face-to-face contact. Heating and air-conditioning systems ensure, whatever the weather, everyone can enjoy their visit.













3. Access to tablets and iPads for every resident

Residents have access to iPads that have allowed them to make video calls and stay in touch with family members. We regularly update our Facebook page with news about the home – it’s a great way for residents and loved ones to interact and feel a part of each other’s day. We’ve also invested in Amazon Echo Dots and Google Pixel Slates to provide fun and engaging activities for residents to enjoy.

4. Virtual seminars about dementia

On World Alzheimer’s Day, we held an ‘Understanding Dementia’ virtual seminar with leading expert and RCH Care Homes' Head of Dementia Care and Development, Paul Smith.

Individuals living with dementia and their loved ones were able to ask questions, learn about the effects of the disease and our holistic approach to dementia care which emphasises seeing the person, not just the illness.

We also shared details of our ‘By Your Side’ Dementia Care strategy that focuses on delivering specialist training, the nutrition/hydration of residents, creating a dementia-friendly environment, and supporting social engagement. We’re committed to further enhancing the standard of care provided for those living with dementia.

Why choose Romford Care Home?

We’re passionate about delivering the highest standard of person-centred care in a resident-led, vibrant and engaging community.

A shining example of our team’s passion and dedication is the recent announcement that our home was joint winner of the HOPE Award at the Pride of Essex Awards.

Our team continuously goes above and beyond for residents. We pride ourselves on creating a warm, homely atmosphere in each of our homes and welcoming residents with open arms, into a loving community they can feel a part of.

We provide care (including individually tailored person-centred care plans) to individuals with varying needs ranging from residential through to nursing dementia care, meaning you can remain in a familiar and comfortable environment even if your care needs change.

If you have any questions or are interested in joining us, we’d love to hear from you. We’re currently offering virtual tours and in-person visits in a safe manner. Visit carehome.co.uk to read our online reviews. This will give you a better idea of what life is like in an RCH care home and to help you decide which care home is best for you or your loved one.

RCH Care Homes operate nine care homes throughout the East and South-East of England. They offer nursing, dementia, respite and end of life care.

Visit rchcarehomes.co.uk or rchcarehomes.co.uk/romford-care-home to find out more.

Call 01708 242 664 or email care.romford@rchcarehomes.co.uk.