Temporary mortuary at South Essex crematorium removed

PUBLISHED: 07:22 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:42 07 August 2020

In April, a temporary mortuary was constructed in the main car park of the South Essex Crematorium at Corbets Tey, Upminster. Picture: Google

In April, a temporary mortuary was constructed in the main car park of the South Essex Crematorium at Corbets Tey, Upminster. Picture: Google

The temporary mortuary at South Essex Crematorium has been removed as part of the further scaling back of extra facilities that were set up in March.

A decision was made to take it away following a review by London’s Strategic Coordination Group.

It means car parking in the crematorium grounds is now fully available again.

Visitors to the crematorium in Corbets Tey and the borough’s cemeteries should still check details before making a trip, as social distancing and other guidelines around Covid-19 remain in place.

Removal of the temporary mortuary follows further easing of the lockdown in recent weeks with the reopening of businesses, including pubs and restaurants.

However, the council urged residents to be conscious that the threat of Covid-19 hasn’t gone away.

A spokesperson said: “While we’re a long way from the rates of new cases being reported in places like Greater Manchester, the number of new cases here has increased too.”

Havering Council leader, Councillor Damian White said: “It is welcome news that the temporary mortuary is being removed from South Essex Crematorium, it doesn’t mean we can become complacent. The threat of Covid-19 is still very real – there has been a slight increase in the number of cases in Havering over the last four  weeks.

“Nowhere is immune from the possibility of a local or even borough-wide lockdown if we let our guard down.

“We all need to do our bit, by wearing face masks or coverings in shops and other enclosed spaces and on public transport. We must keep observing social distancing guidelines, comply with NHS Test and Trace if you suspect you may have the virus and all work together to keep Havering safe.”

The mortuary was constructed in the main car park of the South Essex Crematorium in early April. A statement issued at the time said it was being carried out as a “sensible precaution”.

The statement read: “In line with our major incident emergency plans a temporary mortuary is being built at South Essex Crematorium on behalf of the London borough councils and as part of the London-wide response to coronavirus.

