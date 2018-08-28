Window replacement: everything you need to know

Replacing your windows can help to save energy, lower your bills and add value to your home. Window specialist Ken Rhodes from Upminster shares some important considerations to bear in mind when having new windows installed.

Do my windows need replacing?

Like most parts of a property, windows deteriorate over time. If they’re more than 15-20 years old, you’ll probably need to start thinking about replacing them.

Visible signs of deterioration such as cracks in the frames, water leaks and condensation between the glass panes are all common signs that you’re in need of new windows. It might also be time for an upgrade if you have to apply force to open or shut them, which is often the case with aged wooden frames.

Another common indicator to look out for is unusually high heating bills. If you have to constantly turn your central heating up during the winter, you could be losing energy through the windows. This problem is particularly common with old single paned models.

What are the benefits of replacing windows?

One of the main benefits is that it can improve your home’s energy efficiency. Windows that are ‘A’ rated and have weather seals can help to keep your house at a comfortable temperature year-round and prevent draughts, which can save energy and lower your bills.

Triple or double glazed windows can also reduce noise levels, which can be especially handy if you live near a busy road.

Improved security is another major advantage. Older windows often have inadequate locking systems, and replacing these with more advanced models can give you extra peace of mind.

Which windows are suitable for my home?

Windows are now available in a wide range of styles, and the design you choose for your property depends on a number of factors.

One of the most popular options is uPVC windows, which offer excellent thermal efficiency and sound insulation. Compared to wooden versions, plastic windows are basically maintenance-free and can be made to match the appearance of timber frames.

For traditional properties with a period look, uPVC sash windows are often used. They also work well with listed buildings or those in conservation areas. Aluminium windows are another option, offering a modern, slimline look with superb strength and durability.

You can also add design features such as tilt and turn panes, or have decorative feature windows.

At Ken Rhodes, our windows can be tailor-made to your individual requirements. You can customise the style, colour and hardware to suit your preferences. We also offer free consultations to help you choose the perfect design for your home.

How much will it cost?

The cost of replacement windows depends on a number of factors. For example, standard white uPVC windows are generally low cost compared to more decorative models. The size and quantity also affects the overall cost. A whole house installation at Ken Rhodes costs between £8,000 and £10,000 on average.

It’s also worth considering the cost savings you’ll make in the long term. Research carried out by the Energy Saving Trust found that a typical gas-heated detached house with A++ rated windows can save around £110-£115 per year.

Will it add value to my home?

New windows can increase your home’s energy efficiency and make it more aesthetically pleasing, which will add to its value.

Double glazing is considered an essential for most buyers these days, and property surveys always take into account the condition of your windows. If they’re in good condition, you might be able to bump up your asking price. If they need to be replaced however, the buyer could ask for money off.

How long does it take to replace windows?

It typically takes three-five days to replace windows for an entire house. At Ken Rhodes, we can fit seven windows in a day to keep disruption to a minimum. During the winter, we remove and replace one window at a time to keep as much heat in the house as possible.

