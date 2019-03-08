Transform your smile at Perfect Smile Spa

It's easier than ever to transform your smile thanks to new and improved technology. Whether you want a slight improvement or a total transformation, there are various options available to you.

Dr Jas Sagoo is a cosmetic dentist at Perfect Smile Spa, a dental clinic based in Hornchurch, Essex, with over 20 years experience in cosmetic dentistry and 23 awards for his work. Three of the treatments Dr Sagoo specialises in are same-day teeth implants, implant retained dentures and multiple tooth replacement.

Same-day teeth implants

Same-day teeth implants are used when a patient's teeth are damaged beyond repair and need to be replaced with dentures. They can take between a few hours and half a day to be fitted, depending on how many teeth need to be replaced.

At Perfect Smile Spa this can be done via a procedure called all-on-4. All-on-4 implants offer a more cost-effective solution because they require fewer implants in the jaw than traditional methods, and fewer appointments are needed. Dr Sagoo said: "This modern technique enables you to come in to see us and leave the same day with a confident, beautiful smile. We offer a free consultation, where we will have a conversation with you to determine suitability and ensure you fully understand the procedure."

Implant retained dentures

An Implant retained denture is a special type of denture that is supported by implants made from titanium, which is made to become a natural part of your body after a few months. Dr Sagoo said: "Impant retained dentures are different to same-day teeth implants, the main difference being that implant retained dentures take a few months to complete. The support of the denture is usually provided by four permanent dental implants which act as a replacement for the tooth root. Regular dentures often require denture glue which can often fail, causing embarrassment and a lack of freedom with eating certain food types."

Multiple tooth replacement

If you are missing a number of adjacent teeth, they may either be replaced with individual implants, or by joining two or more implants together. Multiple tooth replacement can make implant treatment more affordable if you're missing numerous teeth.

"Replacing missing teeth is important. If you don't replace your teeth you could have problems with chewing food, your speech, crooked teeth, and can lead to decay and gum disease. Even one missing tooth can cause all kinds of problems and we wouldn't recommend you leave a gap where a tooth once was. We will always use the minimal amount of implants needed to keep the costs down," Dr Sagoo told us.

Don't be put off improving your teeth if you're anxious about dental treatments If going to the dentist fills you with dread, Perfect Smile Spa may be able to lessen your fears and reduce your anxiety. Dr Sagoo said: "Our team are dedicated to nervous patients. For those people who have dental phobia, we can help you relax. We're proud to have treated many patients who would never have seen a dentist. All of our treatments are pain-free, and we have options to suit all budgets and requirements. We transform people's smiles in a relaxed, friendly and enjoyable environment."

To make paying for your treatment as stress-free as possible, Perfect Smile Spa offer a 0% finance option with no deposit required. You must be over the age of 18 and payments will be taken via direct debit.

Find out more about Perfect Smile Spa at perfectsmilespa.com. To book a treatment at Perfect Smile Spa call 01708 442 114, or email care@perfectsmilespa.co.uk.