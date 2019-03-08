Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Transform your smile at Perfect Smile Spa

PUBLISHED: 09:56 20 September 2019

Same-day teeth allows implants to be restored straightaway, giving you immediately visible results. Top: before treatment. Bottom: after treatment. Photo credit: Perfect Smile Spa.

Same-day teeth allows implants to be restored straightaway, giving you immediately visible results. Top: before treatment. Bottom: after treatment. Photo credit: Perfect Smile Spa.

Archant

It's easier than ever to transform your smile thanks to new and improved technology. Whether you want a slight improvement or a total transformation, there are various options available to you.

Implants help to hold dentures in place securely and prevent them from slipping and sliding around in the mouth. Top: before treatment. Bottom: after treatment. Photo credit: Perfect Smile Spa.Implants help to hold dentures in place securely and prevent them from slipping and sliding around in the mouth. Top: before treatment. Bottom: after treatment. Photo credit: Perfect Smile Spa.

Dr Jas Sagoo is a cosmetic dentist at Perfect Smile Spa, a dental clinic based in Hornchurch, Essex, with over 20 years experience in cosmetic dentistry and 23 awards for his work. Three of the treatments Dr Sagoo specialises in are same-day teeth implants, implant retained dentures and multiple tooth replacement.

Same-day teeth implants

Same-day teeth implants are used when a patient's teeth are damaged beyond repair and need to be replaced with dentures. They can take between a few hours and half a day to be fitted, depending on how many teeth need to be replaced.

At Perfect Smile Spa this can be done via a procedure called all-on-4. All-on-4 implants offer a more cost-effective solution because they require fewer implants in the jaw than traditional methods, and fewer appointments are needed. Dr Sagoo said: "This modern technique enables you to come in to see us and leave the same day with a confident, beautiful smile. We offer a free consultation, where we will have a conversation with you to determine suitability and ensure you fully understand the procedure."

Implant retained dentures

An Implant retained denture is a special type of denture that is supported by implants made from titanium, which is made to become a natural part of your body after a few months. Dr Sagoo said: "Impant retained dentures are different to same-day teeth implants, the main difference being that implant retained dentures take a few months to complete. The support of the denture is usually provided by four permanent dental implants which act as a replacement for the tooth root. Regular dentures often require denture glue which can often fail, causing embarrassment and a lack of freedom with eating certain food types."

Multiple tooth replacement

If you are missing a number of adjacent teeth, they may either be replaced with individual implants, or by joining two or more implants together. Multiple tooth replacement can make implant treatment more affordable if you're missing numerous teeth.

"Replacing missing teeth is important. If you don't replace your teeth you could have problems with chewing food, your speech, crooked teeth, and can lead to decay and gum disease. Even one missing tooth can cause all kinds of problems and we wouldn't recommend you leave a gap where a tooth once was. We will always use the minimal amount of implants needed to keep the costs down," Dr Sagoo told us.

Don't be put off improving your teeth if you're anxious about dental treatments If going to the dentist fills you with dread, Perfect Smile Spa may be able to lessen your fears and reduce your anxiety. Dr Sagoo said: "Our team are dedicated to nervous patients. For those people who have dental phobia, we can help you relax. We're proud to have treated many patients who would never have seen a dentist. All of our treatments are pain-free, and we have options to suit all budgets and requirements. We transform people's smiles in a relaxed, friendly and enjoyable environment."

To make paying for your treatment as stress-free as possible, Perfect Smile Spa offer a 0% finance option with no deposit required. You must be over the age of 18 and payments will be taken via direct debit.

Find out more about Perfect Smile Spa at perfectsmilespa.com. To book a treatment at Perfect Smile Spa call 01708 442 114, or email care@perfectsmilespa.co.uk.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Transform your smile at Perfect Smile Spa

Same-day teeth allows implants to be restored straightaway, giving you immediately visible results. Top: before treatment. Bottom: after treatment. Photo credit: Perfect Smile Spa.

It's easier than ever to transform your smile thanks to new and improved technology. Whether you want a slight improvement or a total transformation, there are various options available to you.

3 ways Saturday school can equip children with the essential skills and learning they need for a successful future

Before they begin the Reception year, your child could be learning valuable skills. Photo Credit: unsplash/ stephanie yaich

Leaders are Readers is a specialist tuition centre that teaches children to read, write, learn maths and excel at English. They run Saturday, summer and winter schools for children aged 3 - 12.

How to get the most out of your child's secondary school Open Evening

Children should attend the Open Evening on 24th September with parents, so they can also see the school and ask questions. Photo Credit: www.carmeljane.co.uk

As the dust settles from the back to school rush, year six pupils and their parents begin to look to the next year ahead and getting prepared for secondary school. Drapers' Academy is also preparing, kicking off with their school Open Evening for next year's Year 7's.

Newsletter Sign Up

Romford Recorder twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

Video Burglary suspects crash car following police chase

A police chase led to three suspects of a burglary being arrested in Collier Row. Picture: Lauren Maybee

Bulldozers move in to Hornchurch

Cllr Damian White joined Wates Residential staff and the site team as bulldozers began demolishing the old sheltered housing accommodation. Picture: Havering Council

Ticket inspector left with fractured shoulder after assault on train between Gidea Park and Goodmayes

Officers would like to speak to this man about an assault on a member of revenue staff at Goodmayes Underground station. Picture: British Transport Police

'Breaking point': Police object to Romford Market alcohol licence, insisting 'it is only a matter of time' before officers are seriously hurt

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following car crash in Hornchurch

A motorbike and car crashed in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch on Monday, September 16. Picture: Google Maps

Burglary suspects crash car following police chase

A police chase led to three suspects of a burglary being arrested in Collier Row. Picture: Lauren Maybee

Bulldozers move in to Hornchurch

Cllr Damian White joined Wates Residential staff and the site team as bulldozers began demolishing the old sheltered housing accommodation. Picture: Havering Council

Ticket inspector left with fractured shoulder after assault on train between Gidea Park and Goodmayes

Officers would like to speak to this man about an assault on a member of revenue staff at Goodmayes Underground station. Picture: British Transport Police

‘Breaking point’: Police object to Romford Market alcohol licence, insisting ‘it is only a matter of time’ before officers are seriously hurt

80-84 Market Place, formerly known as The Retailery, to be renamed and taken over by Romford based church group. Picture: Havering Council

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Daggers keen to continue unbeaten run at Torquay

Joan Luque of Dagenham and Redbridge and Fraser Kerr of Hartlepool United during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Hartlepool United, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 14th September 2019

Rugby: Romford & Gidea Park ready for Norwich trip

Romford & Gidea Park players look dejected (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Raiders Burnett says they must believe ahead of Dynamos and Chieftains clashes

Callum Burnett (pic John Scott)

Romford Golf Club hosts prestigious England Golf Championships

Hot air balloons had to make an emergency landing at Romford Golf Club during the Essex Amateur Championships

Havering’s cabinet approves plan for £33million investment for borough’s schools

Havering's cabinet approves plan for multi-million pound investment in the borough's schools. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists