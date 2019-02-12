Date for Romford Pride 2019 confirmed and what LGBT+ events are happening over the next few months

Crowds at Romford Pride last year. Photo: Ellie Hoskins Ellie Hoskins +44(0)7743306087 www.elliehoskins.com

We spoke to the creator of the Romford Pride about Romford Pride 2019 and what is going on in the LGBT+ community over the next few months.

A date for the second Romford Pride has now been confirmed, and the founder of the event has spoken to the Recorder about what will be going on in Havering in the run-up to the big day in July.

Stephen Freeman confirmed that Romford Pride will take place in the town centre on Saturday, July 27, with the activities running from noon till 8pm.

Last year was Romford’s first ever pride event, and the live music, market stalls, fairground rides and a march through South Street were huge hits, and not just among the LGBT+ community.

We even had a proposal on the main stage – who can forget the “Will you be my Mario to my Luigi” moment?

In the run-up to one of the highlights of the summer, Stephen spoke to the Recorder about a number of other events that are set to take place over the next few months.

These include a new LGBT+ night every Tuesday night, and events working alongside the Havering LGBT+ Forum.

Stephen said: “D-Licious Romford is the area’s brand new LGBT+ night. This is now my third year working with the local community, and D-Licious has been created to celebrate the LGBT+ residents.

“Through the creation of Romford Pride, I discovered that the local LGBT+ community is stronger when it stands together – and the weekly LGBT+ event in Yates is building on that foundation even more.

“Each week we feature incredible entertainment that you will not find elsewhere in Romford, with an aim of providing local LGBT+ residents a platform to perform, whilst also connecting our guests with organisations including Spectra and Positive East who perform free and confidential HIV tests on the first Tuesday of every month.

“The Romford Talent Race offers residents the chance to perform on the main stage at Romford Pride 2019, through auditions held at Yates on selected Tuesday nights.

“We are also pleased to be working alongside the Havering LGBT+ Forum, made up of volunteers from the community who aspire to improve local provisions for the community.

“Their aim is to make life better, together.

“The Havering LGBT+ Forum also run an early evening event, Over The Rainbow, on a fortnightly basis at The Goose, Romford.

“This event encourages local LGBT+ residents to make new friends, and is extended through daytime events including the forum’s new LGBT+ Active park walk.

“The forum is made up of residents from different backgrounds and of different ages – everybody is welcome.”

Stephen added: “Pride 2019 will highlight our incredible LGBT+ community.

“For the second year running we are working alongside Havering Council and Havering Met Police to create an event that is inclusive and safe for local residents and the wider community.

“We are excited to come together and show that Romford is a town where people can live, work and be who they are without fearing repercussions for expressing themselves.

“In 2019, the need for Havering’s LGBT+ community to stand together is as important than ever before.

“Through our Tuesday night events, and with Romford Pride in the summer, we can continue to unite and raise awareness of local issues that affect the LGBT+ community. Through that, we can then build a better area for all of us.”

D-Licious Romford takes place at Yates in South Street from 9.30pm - 2am every Tuesday.

The next Over The Rainbow event will be at The Goose in South Street from 7pm on Tuesday, February 26, and the next LGBT+ Active park walk is on Sunday, March 17 at Hornchurch Country Park at 1.45pm.

For more information about the events contact Romford Pride on Facebook or email haveringlgbtplusforum@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.