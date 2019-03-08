Havering Show 2019: Aswad and Toploader set to thrill crowds on main stage

Aswad will bring their unique sounds to the Havering Show this year. Picture: Havering Council Archant

Music fans from across the borough are counting down the days to this year's Havering Show.

The Havering Show returns to Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch on August 25 and 26 with a vast array of musical talent including headline acts Toploader, Aswad, Alison Limerick and Eban Brown, former lead singer of The Stylistics.

A fantastic selection of street food, classic cars, free sporting activities, a mini farm and a fairground will provide something for everybody.

The Fairkytes Live and Community Performance Stages will be showcasing the best local talent Havering has to offer, all for just £3 for adults, while under 10s go free.

Sunday headliners Aswad are one of Britain's most successful reggae bands with a rich career spanning over 40 years.

Revellers can expect to hear hits including 'Don't Turn Around' and 'Shine' during their set.

Aswad's Angus 'Drummie Zeb' Gay is relishing the chance to play at Harrow Lodge Park, saying: "We are going to bring a sweet roots reggae vibe to the Havering Show.

"Performing at town shows is the best for us because they are usually outside in the sun with people in a great mood to listen to what we do."

Singer songwriter legend Alison Limerick also takes to the stage on Sunday.

Best known for her 90s hit 'Where Love Lives', Alison is excited about the show, saying: "I bring the joy that comes with being able to do the thing I love.

"I'll be reflecting back that amazing feeling you get from days spent in company with people in the mood to dance, sing, laugh and share love in the sun (or rain). I look forward to havin' it large in Havering!"

New Jersey talent Eban Brown, former lead singer of the Stylistics, feels at home in Havering.

He said: "I'm always based in Essex when I'm here, so it's my home away from home. I'll be bringing an old school soulful vibe to the Havering Show, performing the most popular Stylistics songs that are the soundtracks to our lives."

A wealth of local talent, music legends, street food, refreshing drinks and a whole lot more guarantee a great value weekend out for the whole family.

Tickets are £3 for adults when purchased online at www.havering.gov.uk/haveringshow or £4 on the door. Under 10s go free.