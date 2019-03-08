Sign up to our newsletter

Havering Show 2019: Aswad and Toploader set to thrill crowds on main stage

PUBLISHED: 11:52 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:52 14 August 2019

Aswad will bring their unique sounds to the Havering Show this year. Picture: Havering Council

Aswad will bring their unique sounds to the Havering Show this year. Picture: Havering Council

Archant

Music fans from across the borough are counting down the days to this year's Havering Show.

Aswad will bring their unique sounds to the Havering Show this year. Picture: Havering CouncilAswad will bring their unique sounds to the Havering Show this year. Picture: Havering Council

The Havering Show returns to Harrow Lodge Park, Hornchurch on August 25 and 26 with a vast array of musical talent including headline acts Toploader, Aswad, Alison Limerick and Eban Brown, former lead singer of The Stylistics.

A fantastic selection of street food, classic cars, free sporting activities, a mini farm and a fairground will provide something for everybody.

The Fairkytes Live and Community Performance Stages will be showcasing the best local talent Havering has to offer, all for just £3 for adults, while under 10s go free.

Sunday headliners Aswad are one of Britain's most successful reggae bands with a rich career spanning over 40 years.

Singer songwriter legend Alison Limerick also takes to the stage on Sunday. Picture: Havering CouncilSinger songwriter legend Alison Limerick also takes to the stage on Sunday. Picture: Havering Council

Revellers can expect to hear hits including 'Don't Turn Around' and 'Shine' during their set.

Aswad's Angus 'Drummie Zeb' Gay is relishing the chance to play at Harrow Lodge Park, saying: "We are going to bring a sweet roots reggae vibe to the Havering Show.

You may also want to watch:

"Performing at town shows is the best for us because they are usually outside in the sun with people in a great mood to listen to what we do."

Singer songwriter legend Alison Limerick also takes to the stage on Sunday.

Best known for her 90s hit 'Where Love Lives', Alison is excited about the show, saying: "I bring the joy that comes with being able to do the thing I love.

"I'll be reflecting back that amazing feeling you get from days spent in company with people in the mood to dance, sing, laugh and share love in the sun (or rain). I look forward to havin' it large in Havering!"

New Jersey talent Eban Brown, former lead singer of the Stylistics, feels at home in Havering.

He said: "I'm always based in Essex when I'm here, so it's my home away from home. I'll be bringing an old school soulful vibe to the Havering Show, performing the most popular Stylistics songs that are the soundtracks to our lives."

A wealth of local talent, music legends, street food, refreshing drinks and a whole lot more guarantee a great value weekend out for the whole family.

Tickets are £3 for adults when purchased online at www.havering.gov.uk/haveringshow or £4 on the door. Under 10s go free.

Most Read

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

Man stabbed in the stomach following reports of large fight in Rainham

Police were called to reports of men fighting with weapons in New Road, Rainham in the early hours of Sunday, August 11. Picture: Google Maps

Call 999 and do not approach if you see this man with links to Ilford and Romford

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man they need to speak with Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following stabbing at Romford nightclub

A man in his 20s was found with stab injuries outside Atik nightclub in Romford. Picture: Ken Mears

Family pay tribute to ‘loving’ Romford man killed after ‘heavy object’ falls from crane

Jack Phillips was tragically killed last week in Eastbourne on Thursday, August 8. Picture: Sussex Police

The Ghost of Romford Dogs?: Meet the man who has dedicated three decades to Romford Greyhound Stadium

Bob Oliver has worked at Romford Greyhound Stadium for more than 30 years. Picture: Ladbrokes Coral

Man stabbed in the stomach following reports of large fight in Rainham

Police were called to reports of men fighting with weapons in New Road, Rainham in the early hours of Sunday, August 11. Picture: Google Maps

Call 999 and do not approach if you see this man with links to Ilford and Romford

Police are appealing for information to help trace a man they need to speak with Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch boss Stimson pleased with opening week

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch and Kadell Daniel of Margate during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

Boss Taylor accepts Daggers fans chanting against them in Boreham Wood defeat

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Woking, Motorama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 3rd August 2019

Isthmian League: Hornchurch 2 Margate 2

Noel Leighton of Margate and Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Margate, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 13th August 2019

Burglars break into Spanish home of four-year-old Isla Caton’s family as she continues cancer treatment

Isla Caton celebrating her birthday with family and friends before going to Spain for treatment.

Woman taken to hospital after car crash in Upminster country lane

The junction of Aveley Road, Warwick Lane and Bramble Lane where the crash occurred. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists