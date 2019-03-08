Titanic the Musical to sail its way to Hornchurch's Queen's Theatre this month

A Titanic musical on the most famous ship in the world will dock at a community venue for the first time this month.

Havering Music Makers will present the multi-award winning Titanic the Musical from Thursday, July 18 - Saturday, July 20, at the Queen's Theatre, Billet Lane, Hornchurch, transporting audiences back to that tragic night, April 14, 1912.

Chairwoman of the Havering Music Makers Sue Howlett said: "The cast has really engaged with the show, looking up stories that relate to the real-life people they portray, to connect with those who were on board the ship.

"The musical has really struck a chord with them.

"With a beautiful and powerful score, the musical is a touching tribute to the victims of Titanic that we know will strike a chord with audiences too."

The musical, which is being performed in central London and touring around the UK and Ireland, will follow the hopes and dreams of the passengers who joined RMS Titanic on her ill-fated maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.

Based on real people aboard the ship, the musical delves into the stories of third-class immigrants, who dreamed of a better life, second-class passengers aspiring for fame and fortune and the millionaires in first class.

In the final hour of April 14, 1912, the RMS Titanic, collided with an iceberg and "the unsinkable ship" slowly sank.

It was one of the most tragic and infamous disasters of the 20th century, where 1,517 men, women and children lost their lives.

To get some inspiration and to find out more about the ship's history, the cast headed to Belfast in May for the Titanic exhibition.

Sue said: "Many of the cast have widely researched their characters and it was amazing to hear some of the voices of the survivors of the disaster.

"There was an immense amount to see in the exhibition and all who went agreed that it had inspired them.

"We enjoyed cocktails and dinner in the Titanic Hotel bar too.

"Everyone enjoyed it so much that they want a trip to a UK city to become an annual event."

For more information about the show, visit haveringmusicmakers.co.uk