Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch receives ‘lifeline’ recovery funding
PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 October 2020
Gary Summers
Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch has been awarded crucial recovery funding from the government.
One of 1,300 cultural institutions across the country to receive the funding, the theatre say it’s an “incredibly valuable lifeline”.
A spokesperson added that still a lot more works needs to be done to ensure its future, and that the awarded funding still only amounts to five per cent of the theatre’s income. The organisation will have lost £3million of revenue this year.
You may also want to watch:
Audiences are encouraged to continue to support the theatre by booking tickets for now and the future as well as donate where possible.
The theatre is open with Covid-19 precautions in place.
“We’re so very grateful to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport and Arts Council England for the support and vote of confidence, and to everyone else who has donated so generously and helped to keep the theatre afloat since March 2020,” said a spokesperson.
This month, Papalarny the Magic Man, Scratch Man and Jim Clapp’s Magnum Opus and other shows will be on.
Head to for more on What’s On.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.