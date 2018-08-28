Queen’s Theatre announces riotous co-production of One Man, Two Guvnors with Derby Theatre

A slapstick comedy about a hopeful skiffle musician is coming to Hornchurch.

Queen’s Theatre has announced it will be co-producing the popular comedy One Man, Two Guvnors with Derby Theatre this spring.

After being fired from his skiffle band, Francis Henshall is skint and hungry.

He manages to secure a new job as a minder for small time gangster Roscoe Crabbe, but what Francis doesn’t know, is his new guvnor is really Roscoe’s sister Rachel. She is in disguise as her dead brother, who has been killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers.

To further complicate things, Francis nabs a second job working for Stanley, who is hiding from the police.

All Francis has to do to ensure his two guvnors don’t meet. What could go wrong?

Sarah Brigham, artistic director at Derby Theatre, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be directing our version of Richard Bean’s phenomenally popular One Man, Two Guvnors this autumn and to continue our partnership with the Queen’s Theatre.

“It is an absolute firm favourite of a production, that has proved immensely popular for years with audiences across the UK and overseas. I am confident that our audiences (and those in Hornchurch) will have a truly great night in our theatres this autumn seeing this superb slapstick comedy.”

The play is a side-splitting mix of physical comedy, farce and live music and has remained a popular hit with audiences since the National Theatre’s production opened to rave reviews in 2011.

One Man, Two Guvnors continued to be a runaway success when it later toured the UK, played in the West End and Broadway.

Douglas Rintoul, artistic director at Queen’s, added: “After our hugely successful co-productions of Abigail’s Party and Abi, we’re delighted to be partnering again with our friends at Derby Theatre.

“Hornchurch audiences are in for a truly riotously fun night out.”

One Man, Two Guvnors will be playing at the Queen’s Theatre from Thursday, April 11. Visit queens-theatre.co.uk for tickets.